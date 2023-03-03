MG STOVER WINS HEDGEWEEK’S  BEST ADMINISTRATOR-TECHNOLOGY AWARD

MG Stover has won Best Administrator - Technology in Hedgeweek’s US Digital Assets Awards.

NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES , March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MG Stover, the leading and longest tenured fund administration firm for digital assets and a subsidiary of PolySign, Inc., has won Best Administrator - Technology in Hedgeweek’s US Digital Assets Awards.

In its second year, the Hedgeweek US Digital Assets Awards recognize excellence among fund managers and service providers in the digital assets space.

Matthew Stover, President of MG Stover, commented: “MG Stover has been leading the way in building fund administration services and related technology for digital assets since 2014. Our expertise has allowed hedge funds, including those who are not crypto-native, to enter this new asset class with confidence that all their back-office operations are properly handled.”

“We are excited and honored to have MG Stover & Co. be voted winner for the Best Administrator – Technology category,” added Jack McDonald, CEO and Chairman of PolySign. “This has been a collaborative effort of many people within the organization to support our top-tier client roster and validates our vision to build best-in-class institutional services across our organization.”

About MG Stover

MG Stover is a full-service fund administration firm that services hedge funds, private equity funds, and venture capital funds. MG Stover is part of the PolySign family of companies alongside Standard Custody and Trust Co. As the largest digital asset fund administrator in the United States, MG Stover delivers world-class solutions for institutional investors operating in the alternative investment space, including specialized fund accounting, treasury management, KYC/AML due diligence and offshore compliance. MG Stover has also built a leading proprietary back-office data aggregation and reconciliation software that supports the reporting process of hundreds of digital asset funds. For more information, please visit mgstover.com.