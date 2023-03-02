SUNATION ENERGY NAMED BEST OF LONG ISLAND 14 YEARS IN A ROW

SUNation Energy continues to be recognized by Long Islanders year after year. SUNation Energy voted Best of Long Island 14 years running SUNation wins Dan's Papers Best of the Best for Best Solar Company!

RONKONKOMA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUNation Energy has been voted by Long Islanders for the 14 year in a row as Best of Long Island in 2023. The Ronkonkoma-based solar energy company recently won in three categories including Best Green Business in addition to winning two awards for Dan’s Papers Best of the Best for the South Fork announced last month.

Best of Long Island, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union, collected votes from Long Island residents from Oct. 1 through Dec. 15, allowing participants to vote in each category once per day. This year marks the 14th year SUNation has won one or more awards for this contest.

For 2023, SUNation was voted Best Green Business for the 12th time and Best Environmental Organization for the 5th time in the Services category along with winning Best Alternative Energy Company for the 11th time in the Home and Garden category.

“It’s great to receive accolades from industry experts,” said SUNation founder and CEO Scott Maskin, “but there’s just something special about being chosen by the people we serve. Our goal is to help Long Islanders keep more of their hard-earned money by helping them save on their energy bills with solar, so to be recognized by them in this way is something we are deeply honored by.”

Long Islanders from the East End also voted in 2022 for the Dan’s Papers Best of the Best competition. Thousands of residents voted from October through the end of December for businesses along the North Fork and South Fork. SUNation Energy won both categories it was nominated for this year, Best Solar Company and Best Environmental Services.

With SUNation’s focus on elevating the customer experience throughout the entire solar installation process, and beyond, awards like these reflect the efforts of every department in the sustainable energy company. After nearly 20 years in the business, SUNation is proud to keep its award-winning streak going on Long Island.

###

About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy, a Pineapple Energy company, is the local solar and energy expert trusted by nearly 8,000 Long Islanders since 2003 for professionally installing the highest quality equipment with an exceptional customer experience. Locally owned and operated in Ronkonkoma, N.Y., SUNation Energy offers the complete in-house sustainable energy experience including residential and commercial solar installation, community solar, roofing, backup battery storage, EV charging, and more.

Their not-for-profit corporation, SUNation Cares, also provides the gift of free electricity for life to Long Island Veterans and their families. Through the company’s consistent efforts towards excellence, SUNation has been named Best of Long Island 14 years in a row and was named among Long Island’s Top Workplaces for 2022.