Contract Consulting Firm Asserts “Storm” of Disaster and Quantum Opportunities Coming
FGA is confident that disaster response spending is spiking and will continue and quantum technology opportunities will immediately follow.
At this point, you either recognize that the established World Order is collapsing and adjust your business model appropriately or go the way of Montgomery Ward”TAMPA, FL, US, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Federal Government Advisors – a contract consulting, bid-writing, and data mining software company in Tampa, FL – is currently recruiting contractors interested in emergency response work that could lead to quantum tech contracts in less than two years. The firm believes that those who prove past performance in the current emergency state of society will have a great opportunity to gain past-performance now and ultimately later gain contracts for the deployment of quantum infrastructure in the upcoming years. "I can't imagine the World staying the same much longer, nor can I give even a childishly expedient argument for how it ever could. The New World is a stone's throw away and we intend to be an integral part of it", said Levy Smith, an associate of FGA.
— Anonymous Analyst
Federal Government Advisors has been rapidly expanding their offices and work force for the past year with the goal of building an operation formidable enough to handle trillions of dollars worth of coming demand. “We're the people who connect the businesses who don't know what's available to opportunities they often would not have been able to manifest otherwise. At this point, you either recognize that the established World Order is collapsing and adjust your business model appropriately or go the way of Montgomery Ward”, said an analyst who works closely with FGA.
According to FGA, quantum technology holds the keys to radically better healthcare, food, communications, travel, and an improvement to life for everyone alive. FGA urges business owners to research the 'National Quantum Initiative' which is an executive order signed in 2019 that the firms claims will help usher in a new wave of technology and opportunity to the entire World.
Contractors interested in exploring if Federal Government Advisors can help their company expand into such opportunities are urged to call 866.443.4312 or visit the firm at FederalGovAdvisors.com.
