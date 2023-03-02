Wisconsin Food, Forestry and Agricultural Exports Set Record Highs​​

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 2, 2023

Contact: Kevin Hoffman, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5005, kevin.hoffman@wisconsin.gov



Download PDF



MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin food, forestry and agriculture product exports set a record in 2022, according to U.S. Census trade data. Exports were shipped to 142 countries totaling nearly $4.22 billion, a 7% increase from the previous record in 2021.

U.S. Census data shows that d​airy product exports totaled $617 million, up 32% from 2021, the highest level on record and more than $100 million above the previous record year in 2014. Crop products, including grains, wood and vegetables increased more than 5% to $2.82 billion, a 10-year high. Meat products declined 2% to $782 million.

In total, U.S. agricultural exports exceeded $220 billion in 2022, up 10% from the year prior. Wisconsin now ranks 12th in the nation for agricultural exports.

“This record-breaking year again presents an opportunity to strengthen our state as a leader in agricultural exports," said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “Building off of last year, this momentum, the investments of Governor Evers, and the work of DATCP's International Agribusiness Center positions Wisconsin agribusinesses well for the next year."

Gov. Tony Evers has advocated for strategic investments in Wisconsin's agricultural exports, and the 2021-23 budget marked the first time that state funding was allocated to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection's (DATCP) International Agribusiness Center (IABC) to promote Wisconsin agriculture exports. The funding, which received bipartisan support in the state legislature, supported IABC initiatives that create opportunities, facilitate connections, and help eliminate barriers for new and existing exporters. This support helps Wisconsin agribusinesses build on their success and develop pathways to new markets. Gov. Evers recently proposed his 2023-25 budget, which proposes further investments in Wisconsin's agricultural exports.

DATCP's IABC is working collaboratively with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) to implement the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports (WIAE) plan. This plan provides flexibility to respond to exporting challenges and facilitates unique opportunities that connect exporters with international markets and buyers. More on the WIAE can be found on the DATCP website: https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/AgDevelopment/WisconsinInitiativeForAgriculturalExports.aspx.

The latest release of U.S. Census data shows that post-pandemic demand is driving export growth in several markets as logistics challenges decrease. Wisconsin's top five markets, making up more than two-thirds of total exports, are Canada, China, Mexico, Korea and Japan. Canada, Mexico and Korea showed double-digit increases in 2022, while Japan remained unchanged from 2021.

###



Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.​​