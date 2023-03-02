Stickley Furniture | Mattress in Superior Announces Month-long Comeback Celebration Event
From 3/1 to 4/2, Stickley Furniture | Mattress in Superior will host a Comeback Celebration to thank the community with a whole month of promotions storewide.
The Comeback Celebration is about more than just our business. It’s been a difficult year for the entire Superior community but so inspiring to see its resilience and determination to recover.”SUPERIOR, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From March 1 to April 2, 2023, Stickley Furniture | Mattress will offer a Comeback Celebration event at its Superior showroom to thank the community with a whole month of discounts and promotions storewide.
— George Gikas, VP of Retail and Merchandising for L. & J.G. Stickley
The newly refreshed and restocked showroom offers fine furniture and mattress brands at a range of price points, along with a no-pressure shopping experience and complimentary design services. During the Comeback Celebration, customers will find a variety of savings opportunities, including the Spring Sale running from March 9 through 28, Rugfest from March 16 through 20, and more.
Stickley Furniture | Mattress was one of the many businesses badly damaged by the Marshall fire in December 2021. Months of repairs and replacement of inventory followed, and the showroom was able to gradually resume business, but the Comeback Celebration marks the store’s full-fledged return to the marketplace.
“The Comeback Celebration is about more than just our business,” said George Gikas, Vice President of Retail and Merchandising for L. & J.G. Stickley. “It’s been a difficult year for the entire Superior community but so inspiring to see its resilience and determination to recover. While we’re excited to be back and better than ever, we also can’t wait to show our gratitude for the support we’ve received throughout the past year.”
With twelve showrooms across the country, Stickley Furniture | Mattress offers a range of fine brands, curated collections for every lifestyle, and a selection of the industry’s highest-quality mattresses. Customers find price points that satisfy any budget without sacrificing quality and craftsmanship, as well as complimentary interior design services for both large and small projects.
Beth Chang
Stickley Furniture | Mattress
beth.chang@stickley.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram