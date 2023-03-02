Stickley Furniture | Mattress in Superior Announces Month-long Comeback Celebration Event

Stickley Furniture | Mattress Highlands Trestle Table, Mackintosh Arm and Side Chair; Mission Three-Door Display Buffet Martine Bed with Upholstered Headboard, Landscape Dresser, Arced Mirror, and Oval Nightstand

From 3/1 to 4/2, Stickley Furniture | Mattress in Superior will host a Comeback Celebration to thank the community with a whole month of promotions storewide.

The Comeback Celebration is about more than just our business. It’s been a difficult year for the entire Superior community but so inspiring to see its resilience and determination to recover.” — George Gikas, VP of Retail and Merchandising for L. & J.G. Stickley