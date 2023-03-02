Turkish Painter Ayşe Betil Carries Anatolian Woman to Europe

Ayşe Betil's oil painting depicting a working woman in Urfa.

Turkish painters continue to achieve global success and carry the culture of Anatolia to the world.

İSTANBUL, TURKEY, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turkish figurative painting, whose roots go back centuries, revives contemporary painting. Ayşe Betil, who stands out with her figurative works, will take place with her oil painting on canvas in the "Mixing Identities" exhibition at the Canvas International Art Fair 2023 event in Venice on March 3-21. In her work, the painter depicts a woman living in Urfa and reflects the regional identity of the Anatolian lands, from clothes to accessories, from the background to the colors she uses.

"I PRESENT TRACES OF THE WORKING ANATOLIAN WOMAN."

Painter Ayşe Betil shared the details of her work with the art audience with these words:

"When I choose the models I paint, I act with my emotions. I have not painted any model I have not been influenced by to prove my talent or gain appreciation. I present my own perspective and style by feeding on different geographies, times, and emotions. The most striking feature of figurative painting is that it reflects realistic emotions. Therefore, it is very important for me to convey on the canvas all the details of the figure I paint, the details of the land it is in, the mood I think it lives in, and all its good and bad sides. In my work, which will take place in the 'Mixing Identities' exhibition, in which a woman from Urfa is a figure while giving clues about many elements from the atmosphere of that geography to the lifestyle, I present traces of the laboring Anatolian woman, who is always strong, with the details of my figure such as gestures, facial expressions, and posture. I am happy to introduce the values of our country to the international art audience."

"SHE OPENED HER FIRST SOLO EXHIBITION IN THE PAST MONTHS."

Painter Ayşe Betil, who previously took part in exhibitions in cities such as New York and Paris as well as in domestic exhibitions with her various works and also made architectural landscapes with figurative works, combines many methods such as oil, watercolor and crayon, charcoal or mixed technique in her paintings, uses it in between. In this way, the painter, who gave an identity to his art, opened his first personal exhibition titled "Human Stains on My Hands" at Ortaköy Historical Hüsrev Kethüda Bath on 11-17 November 2022 and achieved success. Defining art as a playground of his own, where he gained his freedom, the artist brought art audiences together with his inner world with his first solo exhibition and opened the door for them to create different windows by going beyond meaning with colors.