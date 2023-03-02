Trailrunner Broadband Pursues Customer Internet Aid With ACP Benefit Participation
Trailrunner Broadband is participating in the ACP Benefit to help customers lower their monthly internet costs.
Our mission as an internet provider is to do everything in our power to close the digital divide that exists in rural communities...”PORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trailrunner Broadband Internet, provider of trusted wireless internet service in rural communities, is helping eligible customers lower their monthly broadband internet costs by participating in the Affordable Connectivity Program Benefit. The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is an FCC program that replaces the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program (EBB Program) to help low-income households pay for internet service and connected devices.
— Robert Parsloe, CEO
The Affordable Connectivity Program provides a discount of $30 per month towards broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. The Affordable Connectivity Program is limited to one monthly service discount per household.
Trailrunner chose to participate in the program as an early adopter with their participation starting in May of 2021. “Our mission as an internet provider is to do everything in our power to close the digital divide that exists in rural communities. The ACP Benefit allows us to further accomplish our goals of helping those in need.” says Robert Parsloe, CEO and founder Trailrunner Broadband.
Currently, Trailrunner provides the ACP Benefit to over 50 eligible subscribers with more requests coming into the fold. Within one month of the Federal Government launching the ACP Benefit, more than 1 million households across the United States successfully signed up.
With internet options in rural areas becoming more scarce due to coverage availability or inconsistent pricing, Trailrunner is paving the way for customers to have reliable internet access that works for them and not against them.
About Trailrunner Broadband Internet:
Trailrunner Broadband utilizes standards-based 3GPP 4G LTE and 5G cellular technology that offers reliable, high-speed internet throughout rural America more cost-effectively. Delivered on a cellular-grade network built and operated by Wireless Partners – a pioneer in rural cellular communications preferred by major carriers. The Trailrunner Broadband service connects homes, businesses, public safety departments, and schools to the promise of the digital revolution. Dedicated to turning technology into solutions, Trailrunner serves consumers and businesses in Northern New England.
About Wireless Partners, LLC:
Wireless Partners has been designing, building, owning and operating carrier-grade wireless networks since 2013. Focusing on un-served and underserved markets, we’re committed to pioneering cellular communications and providing reliable, affordable access to mobile service and high-speed wireless internet. https://www.wireless-partnersllc.com/
