Dr. Mike Armour, Consultant and Leadership Expert to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For decades, Mike Armour (or Doctor Mike, as he is popularly known) has compiled an exceptional leadership record in far-ranging fields of endeavor. He is a multi-dimensional achiever, and it consistently puts him in demand as an executive coach, business advisor and trainer-- focused on management, leadership, cultural transformation and other aspects of enhancing performance at both individual and organizational levels.

Dr. Mike holds a PhD from UCLA and has accumulated years of experience and wisdom by triumphing in some of the most challenging leadership scenarios, and that has included turning around organizations that were headed for collapse. Therefore, he is uniquely qualified to help any organization, in any location or industry, to face the challenges of the current economy and the 2020’s overall.

Dr. Mike has focused his energy on a single goal: helping executives, managers and entrepreneurs to supersize their leadership abilities. This includes guiding them on how to zero in on the vision, values, mission and intricacies of a corporate culture – the DNA that defines a business and its ability to satisfy customers and employees. In this latest installment of his long-running radio/podcast series, Michael Armour is going to talk about corporate values, how they impact motivation, and why understanding and articulating such values are so pivotal to high performance.

People who know Mike well equate him to executive coaches Tony Robbins or Marshall Goldsmith. Yet he is unlike any other coach, trainer or motivational speaker in terms of the diversity and depth of his background. Michael Armour is further a stirring author whose strategic advice about trust and power topped the charts not once, but twice.

To learn more about Mike, his career, and his comprehensive array of leadership development services, visit his primary website LeaderPerfect.com He has also recent added a ne website which highlights his keynote speaking and his work as a C-Suite Executive Coach. That site is MichaelArmour.com

