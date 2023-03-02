HoduCC Enterprise Call Center Software Revolutionizing Communication Needs of Businesses across Industries
HoduCC is a powerful tool for any business that wants to improve its communication capabilities and provide better service to its customers.DENVER , COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HoduSoft, one of the fastest-growing Unified Communication solutions providers in India, designed its HoduCC enterprise call center software to help businesses of all sizes in handling a large volume of incoming and outgoing calls and managing customer service operations efficiently.
The software is replete with sophisticated features such as:
Predictive dialer: Uses advanced algorithms to dial large volumes of outgoing calls and enhance the productivity of call center agents.
Skill-based routing: Routes all incoming calls to agents with relevant skills.
Automatic call distribution: Automatically sorts and manages heavy call volumes.
Auto-dialers: Uses sophisticated mechanisms to dial calls automatically and redirect calls to the next agent.
Multilevel IVR: Interactive Voice Response functions enable users to avail themselves of self-service options and save time.
Single-tenant and multi-tenant features: The former offers greater security, control, and customization, while the latter offers scalability and cost-efficiency.
Real-time analytics and reports: Track and analyze all customer interactions with live call analytics and reporting features.
Omnichannel support: Enables easy communication across different channels such as voice calls, video calls, chat, email, social media, and more.
It also comes with a range of work-from-home (WFH) features such as a remote agent, in-built WebRTC phone, browser-based, call forwarding to mobile, call bridging, call recording, and more. The enterprise call center software is also equipped with add-ons such as IVR and agent surveys, SMS broadcasting, WhatsApp broadcasting, and quality analysis. It also integrates with SMS, Salesforce, Zoho, Zendesk as well as Twilio, and Telnyx.
Speaking about the HoduCC enterprise call center software, Kartik Khambhati, co-founder and chief business development officer of HoduSoft, said, “At HoduSoft, we’re committed to providing our clients with the best communication solutions available. Our HoduCC enterprise call center software is a testament to our commitment to helping businesses succeed. The call center software leverages cutting-edge technology to handle multiple customer issues and track customer engagements in a much more efficient manner.”
“The software is designed to reduce the Average Handling Time (AHT) as well as the percentage of escalations. By leveraging in-depth insights and real-time analytics, the software provides a 360-degree view of customer interactions and delivers an excellent user experience. By meeting immediate and future business needs, it also provides better productivity and scalability,” he added.
About HoduSoft:
HoduSoft is an India-headquartered unified communications software maker. Started in 2015, HoduSoft builds quality software products to help businesses achieve success with their communications tools. Today, HoduSoft is one of the leading VoIP software makers, offering world-class communication products at unmatched value for companies of all sizes. The latest Gartner Digital Markets report features HoduSoft’s HoduCC contact and calls center software as a Category Leader and FrontRunner for call recording solutions.
HoduCC software is an omnichannel call and contact center software to map a customer journey. It covers the entire gamut of communication channels to help companies deliver excellent customer service. HoduCC helps grow call and contact center teams to resolve customer issues faster, measure and improve call support operations, and provide proactive communication support to meet changing customer expectations. The feature-rich software is an ideal solution to increase the productivity of the sales and customer support team cost-effectively.
For media inquiries: sales@hodusoft.com
Contact
HoduSoft Pvt. Ltd.
Kartik Khambhati
707-708-4638
www.hodusoft.com
Kartik Khambhati
HoduSoft Pvt Ltd
+ +1-707-708-4638
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube