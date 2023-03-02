Jatheon Cloud Data Archiving Software Named “Contender” in SoftwareSuggest’s Leaders Matrix

Jatheon Cloud UI (2023) Jatheon Cloud - Cases

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data archiving software company Jatheon Technologies has been included in Software Suggest’s Leaders Matrix – a report mapping the best archiving software for businesses in 2023.

Software Suggest is a popular software comparison and review platform used by businesses to compare software and service providers. Their Leaders Matrix provides a visual representation of how different software vendors within a specific industry or category compare to each other in terms of market presence and product capabilities. This year, Jatheon has been placed in the “Contenders” quadrant in the Archiving Software category, with excellent user satisfaction and usability scores for its flagship product, Jatheon Cloud.

The Leaders Matrix considers multiple factors when evaluating vendors – user ratings, reviews, integration, ease of setup and use, interface, technical and customer support, as well as the overall value for money. Buyers can then use this in-depth assessment guide to make informed decisions when selecting archiving solutions to meet their compliance, ediscovery and risk management needs.

Ivana Nikolic, Product Marketing Director at Jatheon, is happy the inclusion in the Matrix: “I’m glad to say that, in recent years, we’ve been recognized in many of the leading market reports in the industry. This is a result of our continuous investment in R&D and collaborating with customers when planning feature development.”

ABOUT JATHEON

Jatheon Technologies Inc. was founded in 2004 to empower companies in their efforts to ensure email compliance and facilitate eDiscovery.

Today, Jatheon is a leader in the archiving industry, with 11+ billion processed messages and unique cloud and on-premise archiving solutions. The company continues to raise the bar throughout the industry with the latest enterprise-grade cCore archiving appliances, and best-in class tech support. In 2017, Jatheon designed Jatheon CTRL ‒ a social media, mobile and IM archiving add-on that integrates with the company’s proprietary email archiving software. In 2018, the company launched Jatheon Cloud – the next-generation cloud email archiving solution. In 2019, Jatheon launched Jatheon Archive, an email archiving and management mobile app that supports both Jatheon cCore and Jatheon Cloud. In 2021, the company released social media and IM features for Jatheon Cloud, and in 2022, Jatheon was included in Gartner’s MQ for Enterprise Information Archiving. Jatheon continues to be included in all major industry reports and has an average aggregated score of 4.8 on all major software review platforms.

It remains Jatheon’s mission to ensure security and bring peace of mind to businesses and organizations in regulated industries.. The company is headquartered in Toronto, but serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit www.jatheon.com.