Proudly presenting our Ukrainian partner PKF Industrial Technologies

PKF Industrial Technologies represents our MEV®-8 insulation monitoring systems in Ukraine.

HELSINKI, UUSIMAA, FINLAND, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to introduce our newest partner, PKF Industrial Technologies (PKF). The company represents our MEV®-8 medical insulation level monitoring system in Ukraine.

− PKF Industrial Technologies has operated in Kharkiv bravely and without interruption throughout the brutal Invasion of Russia. Kharkiv has been one of the focal points of the bombings during the Invasion, says Timo Ohtonen, PPO-Elektroniikka’s CEO and owner.

The PKF team has years of experience providing control and measuring equipment and tools for hospitals and the industrial sector.

− I am pleased with our cooperation. MEV-8 Ukrainian representation is in competent and strong hands. We want to help and support our newest partner in every possible way in this challenging situation, assures Timo Ohtonen

Ukrainian hospitals are struggling

Before the Invasion, in 2021, there were about 2 500 hospitals in Ukraine. The hospitals are concentrated in large Ukrainian cities. The level of health care has been lower than the European average even before the Invasion. Therefore the Ukrainian parliament had been evaluating modernising the state-guaranteed Ukrainian National Health Service (NSZU), but the Russian Invasion interrupted this process. Since Russia’s Invasion, nearly one of 10 hospitals in Ukraine has been damaged by attacks.

The Invasion aims to destroy as much vital infrastructure as possible, such as energy plants and hospitals. Electricity and water shortages deprive hospitals of their ability to function.

However, during the devastating crisis, Ukrainian authorities and hospitals have persistently developed crisis-time functions and resilience and maintained operations centrally in the largest cities. With the help of backup generators, vital functions have been tried to keep up.

PKF will be intensely involved when reconstruction begins, and we support our partner 100 %.

Our thoughts are with the Ukrainians.

The MEV®-8 Insulation Monitoring Systems monitor the safety of electrical equipment in operating rooms where defective electrical equipment can cause serious incidents. Our MEV®-systems have saved lives and have protected valuable equipment in all Finnish hospitals for over 41 years. We have opened export to 23 countries.

