Proudly presenting our Ukrainian partner PKF Industrial Technologies

Ukraine in pictures 2022

Ukraine in pictures 2022

Logo PKF Industrial Technologies

Logo PKF Industrial Technologies

PKF Industrial Technologies represents our MEV®-8 insulation monitoring systems in Ukraine.

− PKF Industrial Technologies has operated in Kharkiv bravely and without interruption throughout the brutal Invasion of Russia.”
— CEO Timo Ohtonen, PPO-Elektroniikka Oy

HELSINKI, UUSIMAA, FINLAND, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to introduce our newest partner, PKF Industrial Technologies (PKF). The company represents our MEV®-8 medical insulation level monitoring system in Ukraine.

− PKF Industrial Technologies has operated in Kharkiv bravely and without interruption throughout the brutal Invasion of Russia. Kharkiv has been one of the focal points of the bombings during the Invasion, says Timo Ohtonen, PPO-Elektroniikka’s CEO and owner.

The PKF team has years of experience providing control and measuring equipment and tools for hospitals and the industrial sector.

− I am pleased with our cooperation. MEV-8 Ukrainian representation is in competent and strong hands. We want to help and support our newest partner in every possible way in this challenging situation, assures Timo Ohtonen

Ukrainian hospitals are struggling

Before the Invasion, in 2021, there were about 2 500 hospitals in Ukraine. The hospitals are concentrated in large Ukrainian cities. The level of health care has been lower than the European average even before the Invasion. Therefore the Ukrainian parliament had been evaluating modernising the state-guaranteed Ukrainian National Health Service (NSZU), but the Russian Invasion interrupted this process. Since Russia’s Invasion, nearly one of 10 hospitals in Ukraine has been damaged by attacks.

The Invasion aims to destroy as much vital infrastructure as possible, such as energy plants and hospitals. Electricity and water shortages deprive hospitals of their ability to function.

However, during the devastating crisis, Ukrainian authorities and hospitals have persistently developed crisis-time functions and resilience and maintained operations centrally in the largest cities. With the help of backup generators, vital functions have been tried to keep up.

PKF will be intensely involved when reconstruction begins, and we support our partner 100 %.

Our thoughts are with the Ukrainians.

_______

The MEV®-8 Insulation Monitoring Systems monitor the safety of electrical equipment in operating rooms where defective electrical equipment can cause serious incidents. Our MEV®-systems have saved lives and have protected valuable equipment in all Finnish hospitals for over 41 years. We have opened export to 23 countries.

More info:
PPO-Elektroniikka Oy, Timo Ohtonen, CEO, Tel. +358 9 566 09210
Our Ukrainian partner:
LLC PKF Industrial Technologies, CEO Dmitry Horbachov, 61001, Kharkiv, B.Khmelnitsky str., 24, B-3, Office III 3.17, Ukraine, Tel.+38 (067)458-18-10

Mr Timo Ohtonen
PPO-Elektroniikka Oy
+358 9 56609210
timo.ohtonen@ppo-elektroniikka.fi

You just read:

Proudly presenting our Ukrainian partner PKF Industrial Technologies

Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Mr Timo Ohtonen
PPO-Elektroniikka Oy
+358 9 56609210 timo.ohtonen@ppo-elektroniikka.fi
Company/Organization
PPO-Elektroniikka Oy
Kaarelantie 21
00430, Helsinki
Finland
+358 9 56609210
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

PPO-Elektroniikka was founded in 1981. In the same year, we set out to develop an insulation level monitoring system to improve operating rooms' electrical safety. We named this system MEV from the Finnish words "earth insulation level control". During these 40 years, we have developed five generations, the most recent of which, the MEV-8, was completed in production in 2019. With all our solutions, we aim to improve safety and prevent damage. Our long-term clients include hospital builders, hospitals, engineering and electrical design offices, and industrial and transportation companies. Over the years, we also have made security-related solutions for the Police and the Finnish Defense Forces. Our newest solution is PPO® ForExt. We have developed an environmentally friendly fire-fighting chemical for stopping forest and wildfires. Are you interested in our solutions? Do not hesitate to contact us, we are happy to tell you more.

www.ppo-elektroniikka.fi

More From This Author
Proudly presenting our Ukrainian partner PKF Industrial Technologies
The unique PE monitoring prevents serious accidents in operating rooms
M/s HonorAi Pvt. Ltd. is PPO-Elektroniikka´s new authorised MEV-8 distributor in India
View All Stories From This Author