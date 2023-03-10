Nonacus launches GALEAS® Bladder, a novel test for the non-invasive detection of bladder cancer
The urine-based molecular test can quickly and accurately detect bladder cancer and streamline diagnosis, thereby reducing the need for invasive cystoscopies.BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGODM, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nonacus, a liquid biopsy cancer detection and screening company will launch GALEAS® Bladder, a novel test for the non-invasive detection of bladder cancer at the European Association of Urology (EAU) Annual Meeting, taking place in Milan, March 10-13th 2023.
GALEAS® Bladder is a novel bladder cancer test providing a non-invasive, sample- to -report, molecular triage for patients with hematuria. The urine-based molecular biomarker, provides a highly sensitive test that can quickly and accurately detect bladder cancer and streamline diagnosis, thereby reducing the need for invasive cystoscopies.
Developed in collaboration with Professor Rik Bryan and Dr Doug Ward at the University of Birmingham UK, GALEAS® Bladder has been validated in over 600 patient samples from 3 UK clinical cohorts. Analyses confirmed the performance of GALEAS® Bladder, showing high diagnostic accuracy (sensitivity >90%, specificity >85%) and good performance across all grades and stages of bladder cancer.
Professor Rik Bryan said of the launch: "Since 2009, Doug Ward and I have been working on various strategies to accurately and reliably detect bladder cancer from a urine sample. The DNA-based genomic approaches that we have been developing over the last 8 years, with funding from Cancer Research UK and support and expertise from Nonacus, have allowed us to do just that with a test that appears to rival cystoscopy with regard to sensitivity and specificity for the diagnosis of bladder cancer in patients being investigated for hematuria.
Our unpublished data also demonstrates that it is possible to use the same mutation panel and Nonacus platform to identify circulating tumour DNA, thus raising the exciting possibility that a single approach can be used throughout the patient pathway.”
The novel technology, unique design and analysis suite utilised in GALEAS® Bladder, offers the potential for this test to work across the entire bladder cancer patient pathway, reducing the reliance on invasive cystoscopy and expensive imaging for NIMBC surveillance, as well as hematuria triage.
“We are very excited to launch GALEAS® Bladder," said Chis Sale, CEO of Nonacus. "We are striving to develop a suite of meaningful non-invasive tools that can have real impact on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with suspected cancer. GALEAS® Bladder represents the first in this pipeline, helping to improve patients' lives and reducing the burden of cystoscopy on over stretched clinics".
About Nonacus
Nonacus is a leading provider of genetic testing products based in Birmingham, UK. The company works with scientists and clinicians to provide a complete workflow for primary tumour and liquid biopsy analysis with the ultimate goal of enabling enhanced care through earlier diagnosis, treatment stratification and monitoring.
Focused on delivering innovative technologies to the genomic healthcare sector through the use of cell-free circulating DNA as a non-invasive diagnostic tool and through the deployment of their advanced liquid biopsy platform, Nonacus strives to enable decentralised, cost effective and cutting-edge cancer genomics and democratise early cancer detection and monitoring globally.
Nonacus’ mission is to enable cutting-edge cancer genetic testing at an affordable cost enabling more cancer patients to benefit from correct therapy selection and through liquid biopsy, MRD monitoring to determine treatment success and detect relapse sooner.
Nonacus was recently announced as one of the top three fastest-growing technology companies in the UK, and the fastest in healthcare. This accolade provides just one example of their drive to democratize non-invasive healthcare, as a growing number of research facilities and laboratories adopt Nonacus’ genetic tests globally.
