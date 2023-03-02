ShareEcard out to Disrupt the Paper business cards printing industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- The most effective method of self-promotion is the good old-fashioned business card. Most significantly, they are a fantastic medium for spreading the word about your company's reputation and brand. However, it's estimated that daily paper business card production is about 27 million. In addition to spreading your contact details, these cards can boost your business by 2.5% per 2000 distributed. In the corporate world, nothing is more important than building and maintaining a trustworthy brand and a respectable reputation. Professionalism and forethought are communicated via the use of business cards.
Printed business cards are being surpassed in popularity by digital business cards alternatives from the likes of ShareEcard, as technology has advanced. It is gaining in popularity fast since it eliminates several limitations associated with traditional business card printing, one namely being the inability to insert Digital Content. ShareEcard's mission is to revolutionize both the traditional and emerging digital business card sectors. For small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), it's the first fully digital business card to meet their needs in terms of cost and functionality.
But a digital business card's benefits extend well beyond facilitating more interactions in your social networks. Customization on ShareEcard by including any information you like by linking to relevant resources is easy. Your card can include links with Social-Media and Videos, as well as any other rich media. Given these merits, a digital business card is long overdue. It's simple to make, and you can customize it in any way you choose to suit your needs and promote your brand. A physical card had its place in the old business world but a digital one is fantastic for digital content, regular communication and networking. So ShareEcard could the best option for you, as confirmed by market data that many SMEs are switching to digital.
According to the CEO and Founder of ShareEcard: "There are decades where nothing happens; and there are months when decades happen. In the last couple of years, several decades' worth of disruption and, frankly, obliteration has come to the printing industry as well as other industries. Indeed, it’s hard to overstate the impact of coronavirus on the sector. Many printing companies were operating under commercial models that simply cannot withstand 21st Century reality of Digitization and Sustainability. The shift from print to digital will be radically sped up.”
AJ Berman
AJ Berman
