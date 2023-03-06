Success-Driven Hit Discovery Enabled by Success in the Synthesis

SAN FRANCISCO, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenBench, the first success-driven service for small molecule hit discovery, and Enamine, the world’s leading provider of astronomical numbers of compounds for biological screening, today announced the extension of their collaboration to enrich global early discovery efforts.

Conventional hit discovery is filled with uncertainty. OpenBench alleviates this uncertainty by offering a success-driven service model whereby OpenBench’s collaborators only pay for experimentally confirmed hits. OpenBench creates this opportunity by itself bearing the cost and scientific risk of virtually screening billions of molecules, synthesizing the highest scoring compounds, and testing samples for bioactivity. This pioneering, success-driven business model depends heavily on the ability to quickly and cost-effectively source diverse and high quality chemical material. Enamine is the perfect partner for the job, having developed the world’s largest and ever-expanding commercial database of virtual compounds, the REAL Database, counting now over 6.5 billion compounds. Backed up by a tremendous synthesis success rate exceeding 80%, these compounds represent an ideal virtual screening library for OpenBench’s advanced computational platform.

The companies have collaborated since 2021. A new agreement involves synthesizing up to 50,000 REAL Compounds for multiple hit-finding campaigns through 2023. OpenBench will leverage its proprietary AI-based screening techniques to drive compound selection and Enamine will synthesize selected compounds within just 3-4 weeks and deliver them to OpenBench’s partner labs in a pre-defined format adapted to the demands of the applicable assay protocol.

“OpenBench’s innovative success-driven research model is quite appealing,” said Michael Bossert, Head of Strategic Alliances at Enamine. He continued, “Early discovery efforts typically require substantial resource investment. OpenBench's success-driven principle makes sure such resources go towards promising new preclinical compounds. Their track record of success proves that our REAL Database is abounding with hits just waiting to be identified and confirmed”.

“We are grateful to work with a synthetic partner as innovative, resilient, and reliable as Enamine,” said OpenBench Chief Scientific Officer Lewis Martin. He continued, “Enamine’s commitment to superior customer service, speed, and sample quality is unparalleled. Without their pioneering work in ultra-large readily accessible library development, our success-driven approach would not be possible.”

About Enamine

Enamine is a leading global designer and the largest producer of building blocks (280,000+ compounds in stock) and screening libraries (3M+ compounds in stock). REAL® Database is a collection of currently 6.5 billion enumerated compounds that can be synthesized within only 3 weeks with more than 80% success rate. This database is complemented with REAL® Space providing access to over 32 billion REAL Compounds through the compilation of 137,000 building blocks used in 167 different synthesis protocols. Enamine offers integrated drug discovery services with seamless and efficient hit follow-up support.

https://enamine.net/

About OpenBench

OpenBench is pioneering success-driven collaborations to bring rigor and efficiency to outsourced hit discovery. In defiance of the prevailing fee-for-service paradigm, OpenBench bears the cost of virtual screening, synthesis, and confirmatory testing, so that the first dollar you spend in hit discovery is to purchase series that are experimentally proven to be potent and developable. OpenBench’s proprietary structure-based machine learning platform uniquely enables the success-driven model and has succeeded in finding quality chemical material for all targets we have taken on to-date. OpenBench is currently engaged in academic and industry partnerships across a range of target classes and therapeutic areas.

https://www.opnbnch.com

