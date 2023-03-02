Tech Leaders Discuss Growing Security Risk Of Internet Of Things & Scam Prevention At Internet 2.0 Conference
Internet 2.0 Conference’s panelists discussed strategies to protect users, such as deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems, to identify scam activities.NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the recent Internet 2.0 Conference, one of the most heavily debated topics was the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT). This paradigm shift from a purely physical network to one that connects our lives digitally and electronically has immense potential, yet carries a certain risk. After many debates, industry leaders came to a consensus that the rise of the IoT was making cybercrime and scams easier to carry out.
Kashif Ansari, Manager at the Internet 2.0 Conference commented after the event, "This is one of the most pressing issues of our day," he said. "With more devices coming online every day, our challenge is to make sure these devices are safe, scam-free, and secure. We need a unified effort to ensure our networks are safe and protected against fraud and theft."
On the one hand, the IoT offers access to robust data and capabilities. Smart sensors, home automation, smart TVs and even internet-enabled doorbells and toys offer hackers unprecedented access to many data points, giving them a valuable tool to launch sophisticated attacks and cyber scams. The IoT also serves as an unprecedented level of connectivity between the digital world and the physical one, giving malicious actors an entirely new pathway into your home, office, or car.
At the same time, this also allows attackers to utilize new methods to scam innocent victims. For example, using IoT devices as "digital Trojan horses," hackers can place malicious code into unsuspecting victims’ home or business networks and harvest financial and other confidential data without their knowledge. Additionally, online shopping and payment systems may be vulnerable to IoT-based cyber-scams. As more consumers rely on IoT-enabled digital payments, attackers may use them to dupe customers out of their funds or to fraudulently charge credit cards.
Overall, the experts at the Internet 2.0 Conference believe that the prevalence of connected devices will only continue to grow, and this could lead to a huge increase in the risk of cybercrime and scams. The IoT revolution has revolutionized the way we interact with technology but has also created Pandora's box of potential security issues. It is essential for individuals, businesses, and organizations to take the necessary steps to ensure their connected devices are secure and up to date. To learn more about the Internet 2.0 Conference's next edition, visit www.internet2conf.com.
