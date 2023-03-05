Tapping into Fiji’s $500 Million International Tourism Receipts

GoFiji is Digitising Fiji’s Local Travel and Retail Industry

SINGAPORE, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smoove Xperience Pacific Ltd, a travel technology solutions provider, has proudly launched its new travel and lifestyle super app for Fiji, aptly named “GoFiji”. This digital m-Commerce platform provides travellers with a one-stop-shop for booking tours, activities, and attractions. Users can also discover the unique Fijian culture, tasty local cuisine, and fun upcoming activities that Fiji has to offer through its events calendar feature. The app is constantly evolving and will soon list recommendations and discount vouchers for the best restaurants, bars, and shopping destinations across the Fijian islands.

The GoFiji super app is designed to help travellers save on their vacation expenses by providing promotions and discounts on almost every dollar they plan to spend during their trip. Statistics from the Department of Tourism show that inbound travellers in 2019 spent over $500 million in Fiji, pre-Covid-19, with an estimated 50% of that spending being unplanned and spontaneous. Across the Asia Pacific region, this expenditure is forecast to grow to $600 billion by 2026. As tourism rebounds in 2023, merchants in Fiji are eager to recapture this spending, and the GoFiji super app provides them with a free digital m-Commerce platform to reach out directly to all tourists and residents. Merchants can offer promotions and discounts for their products and services through the app in real time.

The GoFiji super app enables travellers to easily explore, book, and save on their vacation experiences, while also providing local merchants the opportunity to connect with potential customers and offer last-minute deals or sell off excess inventory. In addition to local businesses, various international airlines and country tourism boards have expressed interest in joining Smoove Xperience's m-Commerce platform due to its numerous benefits for passengers and arriving guests. Mobile is an integral part of the travel journey. The GoFiji app takes advantage of this by making it easier for travellers to discover activities, book tours and attractions, and save money while also making it simpler and more affordable for local merchants to reach out directly to these travellers. It's a win-win for both travellers, merchants, and the Fijian tourism industry.

In addition to benefiting the industry partners, GoFiji contributes to the local economy by creating more jobs for the local Fijians. A team of Fijian content writers provides up-to-date information, authentic local content, and useful tips for the app users.

The GoFiji super app is the first of several super apps that Smoove Xperience Pacific plans to develop to capture international tourism receipts. The travel tech company aims to make it easier for travellers to discover activities, book tours and attractions, and save money while travelling. In tandem, it also supports the local merchants to expand their reach to more travellers who arrive at the destination.

Heading the venture are Greg Duffell, former President and CEO of PATA, and Simon McKearney, former Head of Hello World and Executive of Flight Centre, New Zealand, with support teams in Auckland, Fiji and Singapore.

For more information on GoFiji, visit www.gofiji.net.