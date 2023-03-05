GoFiji is Digitising Fiji’s Local Travel and Retail Industry

A new travel super app is now available in Fiji

SINGAPORE, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smoove Xperience Pacific Ltd, a travel technology solutions provider, has unveiled its new travel and lifestyle super app for Fiji, appropriately named "GoFiji".

The super app serves as a mobile commerce platform for travel, hospitality and retail vendors to connect with visitors and residents in Fiji. With most travellers carrying mobile devices during their vacations, the GoFiji app allows them to access additional value-added services, discounts, promotions, and local information to make their stay in Fiji more memorable and cost-effective.

According to the Department of Tourism statistics, inbound travellers spent more than $500 million in Fiji in 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. With tourism numbers rebounding strongly in 2023, local merchants are eager to recapture this spending. Digital m-commerce provides them with an affordable means to reach travellers in Fiji and offer special deals or promotions in real time, and get rid of distressed inventory.

The GoFiji app offers all Fiji merchants a free digital m-commerce platform to upload and promote their products to any traveller or resident who uses the app. The super app initially features a range of travel services, including tours, activities, and attraction bookings, as well as an events calendar.

In the coming weeks, GoFiji app users can expect a variety of Fiji's unique culture, tasty cuisine, and fun attractions through the app's lifestyle features, which include recommendations and discount vouchers for the best restaurants, bars, and shopping destinations across the Fijian islands. As part of the GoFiji team, local Fijian content writers provide up-to-date information, blogs, recommendations, and useful tips for users.

Leading the venture are travel industry veterans, Greg Duffell, former President and CEO of PATA and now based in Malaysia, and Simon McKearney, former Head of Helloworld and Executive of Flight Centre in New Zealand. Support teams in Auckland, Fiji and Singapore are headed by Doug Gordon, another former Helloworld NZ Senior manager.

The GoFiji super app is set to revolutionise the way visitors and Fijian residents connect with local merchants and experience the best that Fiji has to offer.

About GoFiji

GoFiji is an initiative of Smoove Xperience Pacific Ltd, a joint venture between Singapore-based travel tech company Smoove Xperience and New Zealand's Travel Lab. Smoove Xperience is dedicated to promoting post-pandemic travel to the Pacific region, particularly for Asian tourists. Meanwhile, Travel Lab is a digital solutions provider for the travel industry, benefiting both travel suppliers and consumers. Together, they have created GoFiji, a cutting-edge travel super app that offers exciting travel experiences to visitors in Fiji. Travel Lab continues its impressive roll out of digital technology which is now being used by many parts of the NZ Travel Industry

For more information on GoFiji, visit www.gofiji.net.