Discover, Book and Save in Fiji with GoFiji, a New Travel and Lifestyle Super App

GoFiji super app is now available for download on Google Play and App Store

SINGAPORE, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travellers looking to stretch their holiday budget while vacationing in Fiji now have access to a one-stop-shop with the newly launched super app, appropriately named GoFiji. The super app offers a range of features that allow travellers to plan their daily activities, make reservations — even at the last minute — and enjoy their trip in Fiji with discounts, local promotions, and fun upcoming activities.

With GoFiji, travellers can easily browse and book Fiji travel activities, tours, and excursions. In the near future, users will also be able to explore Fiji's unique culture, delicious cuisine, and fun attractions through the app's lifestyle features, which include recommendations and discount vouchers for the best restaurants, bars, and shopping destinations in Fiji.

The GoFiji app is designed to save travellers hundreds of dollars on travel and retail purchases during their stay in Fiji. Specifically curated by local Fijian content writers, who are part of the GoFiji team, the app's promotions and discounts are tailored to the needs and interests of travellers to ensure that they get the most out of their vacation.

"The GoFiji app is a game-changer for travellers visiting Fiji," said Greg Duffell, Group CEO of Smoove Xperience, who are one half of the dynamic businesses behind the GoFiji app. "We understand that vacation costs can quickly add up, and we wanted to create a super app that would help travellers discover the best recommendations, make a booking seamlessly, and save money with exclusive deals and vouchers."

"We are excited to launch our new app, and we believe it will revolutionise the way people travel within Fiji," added Simon Mckearney, Chief Executive Officer of Travel Lab, the other partner involved in delivering the super app. "We look forward to providing many customers with the best travel and lifestyle experience in Fiji, and we encourage everyone to download the GoFiji app, your ultimate travel companion in Fiji."

The GoFiji app is available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, making it accessible to a wide range of users. The user-friendly interface and intuitive design make it easy for users to navigate the app and find the services they need. Local Fijians are also welcome to use the GoFiji app to enjoy the many activities and services offered.

For more information on GoFiji, visit www.gofiji.net.

About GoFiji

GoFiji is an initiative of Smoove Xperience Pacific Ltd, a joint venture between Singapore-based travel tech company Smoove Xperience and New Zealand's Travel Lab. Smoove Xperience is dedicated to promoting post-pandemic travel to the Pacific region. Meanwhile, Travel Lab is a digital solutions provider for the travel industry, benefiting both travel suppliers and consumers. Together, they have created GoFiji, a cutting-edge travel super app that offers exciting travel experiences to visitors in Fiji.

