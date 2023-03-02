Gupshup.io’s Conversational Engagement Products are Now Available on the Microsoft AppSource
We’re excited to offer Gupshup’s conversational engagement solutions on the Microsoft AppSource. Our solutions enable enterprises to build delightful chat-based experiences across customer lifecycle”MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gupshup.io, the world’s leading Conversational Engagement Platform, today announced the availability of its pre-built virtual assistants for the Retail and BFSI industry on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.
— Beerud Sheth, CEO, Gupshup
Gupshup.io's AI-powered, omnichannel conversational engagement platform integrates with Microsoft Azure Cloud to build AI powered Virtual Assistants/Chatbots that are perfect for businesses looking to deliver seamless customer experiences while integrating their Microsoft solutions. Recently, the Gupshup platform also leveraged Microsoft’s Open AI to create Auto Bot Builder, a powerful tool that leverages large language models to automatically build advanced conversational chatbots customized to enterprises.
The Retail and BFSI CX solutions, two of the largest verticals for Gupshup.io, also available on Microsoft AppSource, enable brands from retail and banking, financial service and insurance industries, to offer an omnichannel Virtual Assistant across the use cases of marketing, commerce and support automation.
With pre-built micro-journeys across use cases of customer engagement, lead generation, campaign management, commerce/ payments, and support automation across text and voice channels, Gupshup.io’s solutions deliver faster-time-to-value for customers. The company also offers Vertical Chatbots with proprietary NLU models, trained on sector specific ontology. These chatbots are well-versed in understanding consumer intent through different languages, jargon, contexts, slangs, tonality and grammatical errors and are able to support personalized experiences based on the user’s journey, interaction history, and behavioral patterns.
Beerud Sheth, Co-founder and CEO of Gupshup.io said “We’re excited to offer Gupshup’s conversational engagement solutions on the Microsoft AppSource. Our solutions enable enterprises to build delightful chat-based customer experiences across the entire lifecycle including marketing, commerce and support.”
“Through Microsoft AppSource, customers around the world can easily find tailored line-of-business partner solutions that work with the products they already use,” said Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome Gupshup.io’s solution to the growing AppSource ecosystem.”
About Gupshup.io
Gupshup.io is the leading Conversational Engagement Platform for marketing, commerce, and support automation. Gupshup.io’s automation solutions enable 45,000+ brands across India, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United States to deliver better customer experience, and increased revenue while saving costs. Citibank, AkzoNobel, Khan Academy, Unilever, MPL, Netflix, Flipkart, and Ola are a few of its leading clients. With a single messaging API for 30+ channels across voice, text, and chat, the conversational engagement platform powers over 10 billion messages per month. Valued at $1.4 bn, the company has marquee investors such as Tiger Global, Fidelity Management and Research Co. LLC, and others on its cap table. For more details, please visit: www.gupshup.io.
Media Contact: vandana.v@gupshup.io
Vandana
Gupshup Technologies
Vandana.v@gupshup.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube