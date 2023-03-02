New Keystone Mobile App Modernizes HOA Management
"Keystone Connection" mobile app helps members connect to their property managers 24-7
Keystone Connection brings our HOA services right to the palm of your hand.”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the premiere Homeowners Association management company in Southern California, Keystone has developed a mobile app called “Keystone Connection” that enhances the ability to communicate with clients and provide proactive real time information right in the palm of your hand.
— Cary Treff, CEO of Keystone
“Keystone is committed to be at the leading edge of enhancing the experience of our members,” said Cary Treff, CEO of Keystone. “There is a growing expectation that everything you can do on a desktop computer, you should be able to do from your phone through a mobile app. The Keystone Connection mobile app does that and so much more. Members can make payments, stay updated on HOA activities, submit work orders and architectural applications, communicate with Keystone, get important association news, updates and documents, and manage your account from your phone through this app. In addition, Board Members can view and communicate on action items, review delinquencies, review and approve architectural applications and review association information.”
It’s all at your fingertips, any time, night or day on both Apple and Android devices.
“Keystone Connection brings our HOA services right to the palm of your hand,” said Treff. “Yet another reason why Keystone is a better way to HOA.”
Keystone specializes in the management of common interest developments in Southern California. Currently, the firm manages over 100,000 units in master-planned, condominium, townhome, and single-family home, mixed-use and commercial common interest developments. Keystone’s clients receive superior community association services and is an Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC) in Southern California, certified through Community Association Institute. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Keystone also maintains offices in Rancho Santa Margarita, Ontario, Temecula, Encinitas, Boise Idaho, and Aurora Colorado
