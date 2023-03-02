A Physician's Riveting Account of Giving Voice to the Voiceless

Submit Release
LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Bookshelves International, LLC is proud to announce the debut title Just One: A Journey of Perseverance and Conviction, written by Dr. Nour Akhras and available for order on March 1, 2023.

Just One: A Journey of Perseverance and Conviction vulnerably chronicles the life of Dr. Nour Akhras, a courageous Syrian-American mother who provided humanitarian aid to serve war-torn individuals across the globe. Together with her life story, this book challenges any preconceived notions of what it means to be a refugee. Between heartbreaking realities and moments of resilience, she implores readers to respect the dignity of every human life.

“My first medical mission changed my life and has colored every subsequent experience. The Syrian crisis has taught me a lot about dehumanization, and as a mother of four children, I will continue to speak out against it until my very last breath,” says author and physician Nour Akhras. Her book vividly shares powerful stories of families who have left the excruciating environments of their homeland in hopes of finding safety and refuge in new lands.

“Just One masterfully blends the painful and the humorous with the personal and the political — Dr. Akhras takes us inside what it is like to be Muslim and a doctor in a post-9/11 world,” states journalist Lauren Wolfe.

A portion of the proceeds from purchasing each book supports MedGlobal, an internationally recognized non-governmental organization that provides emergency response and health programs to build resilience among vulnerable communities worldwide.

“I firmly believe that every child should be allowed to maximize their potential, starting with access to healthcare, especially in emergency situations,” says Akhras.

Enveloped with compassion for patients of all ages, her front-line experiences and personal accounts with refugees motivated her to write. The devastating February 2023 earthquakes in Syria and Türkiye compelled her to launch her book early, as the stories within her book describe individuals in these very regions. Despite accounts of struggle and pain, this book authentically demonstrates how perseverance and conviction can provide comfort and strength in times of grief.

The memoir was edited by author Rumki Chowdhury. “Dr. Akhras addresses everything from political, gender, immigration, and social status issues; there was no sugar-coating; her writing style is blunt, and she tackles those issues and expresses her perspective gracefully and, at times, with a hint of humor. It was a riveting read and a poignant, absolutely necessary reminder that the world needs healing, and it's up to us to do what we can because it just takes one person to make a difference in someone's life.”

Dr. Nour Akhras is a Board-Certified pediatric infectious diseases physician who has been working at a free-standing Women and Children’s Hospital in the suburbs of Chicago for the last decade. She was trained in pediatrics at the University of Illinois Chicago Medical Center and fellowship-trained at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. She holds a BA in Cellular and Molecular Biology from the University of Chicago and received her medical degree from Rush Medical College. Her advocacy for the rights of refugees has been featured in op-eds in newspapers like USA Today and the Chicago Sun-Times. She has led speaking engagements, including presenting at Washington DC’s National Press Club, discussing the effects of Syrian war violence on the lives of Syrian women. In her spare time, she loves to travel, read, swim, and spend time with her family.

