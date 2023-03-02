USA’S COLT FORD RAPS UP JAYNE DENHAM, “MOONSHINE”
Australia's Leading Country Artist Collaborates with Country-Rap Pioneer
Colt Ford is the perfect addition for the direction of the song, and to have him featured on it was the piece of the puzzle that fit so seamlessly.”SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Jayne Denham and the Moonshine album picks up where Wanted left off. An explosive ride of some of the best country and spaghetti western rock you’ve ever heard. With really amazing guest features, this record is ready to make a huge mark on the country landscape.” — Brian White, Grammy-nominated and No. 1 hit songwriter who has over 400 cuts to his credit including Rascal Flatts, Trace Adkins, Jason Aldean, Gary Allan, and more
— Jayne Denham
Five-time Golden Guitar nominee Jayne Denham releases her new single “Moonshine,” featuring American singer, rapper, and songwriter Colt Ford. As one of Australia's most admired and sought-after country western rock performers, Jayne brings listeners a storytelling anthem that takes you on a journey of love, loss, fight, and glory. Australia's leading country artist Jayne Denham releases "Moonshine" as her new album's title track and debut single.
LISTEN HERE
Written by Colin Elmore, Cameron Jaymes, and Melissa Pierce, and produced by Grammy-nominated songwriters and producers Brian Bunn and Brian White, “Moonshine” is a song with danceable melodies, wrapped in a love story, that will entice audiences globally. Hailing from down under, Jayne says, “When I first heard “Moonshine,” I knew it was the perfect fit for me, and I could immediately hear exactly how I wanted to sing it."
The creative lyricism accompanied by Jayne’s powerhouse vocals and Colt Ford’s lyrical additions, ‘Girl when I give you this kiss, like moonshine hitting your lips' makes this single a standout track with undeniable talent interwoven between an Aussie and American singer.
Colt Ford says, "Being featured on Jayne's new song 'Moonshine' is a true honor as well as bringing more of my music to the Australian country scene. Country roots run deep, and the spirit of the countryside can be found in every corner of the world, where hardworking and down-to-earth people come together to create community." The lyrics are a true representation of said talent, with classic country roots intermixed into the rendition and liquor theme of the record.
“I am not the type of artist to write many love songs, but when I heard “Moonshine,” I knew if I was to write a love song, this was it,” adds Jayne. Jayne continues to expand her artistic repertoire with this epic single collaboration involving overseas counterparts that marks one of the biggest milestones in her career.
To accompany the single release of “Moonshine,” Jayne has partnered with Franklin County Distillery, located in the mountains of Virginia, known as the “Moonshine Capital of the World,” to release her own line of two different flavored moonshines, Ridge Runner Pear and Orchard Peach.
Jayne’s 5th album, Wanted, came out of the gate firing all the bullets, reaching No. 1 on the Aria Australian Country Album chart and No. 2 on the Air Australian Indie chart after Jimmy Barns. The album also landed Jayne 2x Golden Guitar Awards for Female Artist of the Year, and Contemporary Album of the Year. Wanted led Jayne to define the foundation and essence of her brand, which electrifies costume attire and custom-made leather accessories by Buffalo Girl designer Terry Cronin. Denham has scored four No. 1 smash hits in Australia, six Top 10 songs in the National Country Charts, 12 Top 30 videos, and six Country Music Channel (CMC) nominations.
To place an order for the two different flavored Moonshines, Ridge Runner Pear and Orchard Peach, or for more information on Jayne Denham, please visit JayneDenham.com.
About Jayne Denham
Five-time Golden Guitar nominee Jayne Denham is one of Australia's most admired and sought-after country rock performers. Her 5th Album WANTED came out of the gate firing all the bullets, reaching #1 Aria Australian Country Album and #2 on the Air Australian Indie charts after Jimmy Barns. WANTED has been hailed as a Country rock Opera full of sound effects and is a musical journey with a big serving of spaghetti Western on the side. The album landed her 2x Golden Guitar Awards for Female Artist of the Year, and Contemporary Album of the Year. Denham has scored 4 #1 smash hits in Australia, 6 Top 10 songs in the National Country Charts, 12 Top 30 videos, and 6 Country Music Channel (CMC) nominations. Fun fact - Jayne recorded her album Calamity in the home studio of Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus, who played bass on the album.
Jayne is signed to Dead Horse Branding based in Sydney, Australia and Nashville, TN.
