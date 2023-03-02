Human Service Forum to Present the 2023 Workplace Equity Series Moving Your Organization from Ally to Accomplice
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Human Service Forum (HSF) is proud to announce the 2023 Workplace Equity Series - Moving Your Organization from Ally to Accomplice. The multi-faceted training series on DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) will cover various topics related to building equitable, supportive, and inclusive workplaces.
The equity series, Ally to Accomplice, will take attendees from a place of conversation to a plan of action for their organization. This leading-edge program consists of six different virtual sessions beginning in April 2023 and ending in June 2023. The program is designed primarily for supervisors, mid-level managers and above, including those on diversity teams, to provide the latest professional development training needed to address a range of workplace issues.
“Equity is one of the toughest issues we are facing as a society for many reasons. From creating a common language to taking practical action steps, there is a vital need to keep this work moving forward,” stated Rebecca Coolong, Executive Director of the Human Service Forum. “As a connector organization, HSF is working to support DEI initiatives in our organizations as an ever evolving process of growth and cultural change.”
The series of six morning sessions (9am-noon) are as follows:
● Session 1 (April 4 ) OPENING PANEL - LESSONS AND SUCCESSES which will be opened by Edith Onderick Harvey who has written several articles for the Harvard Business Review and is managing partner at NextBridge Consulting, an organization focused on change and leadership development. Moderated by Bay Path’s Janine Fondon MFA, and Dr. Lucie K. Lewis, the panelists include: Vernon Carter, Vice President of Human Resources at Viability, Inc., Lynn Ireland, Ph.D., President and CEO, Riverside Industries Inc., Calvin Hill, Ph.D., Vice President for Inclusion and Community Engagement at Springfield College. Elizabeth Cardona, Director of Multicultural Affairs, Bay Path University
● Session 2 (April 18) IDENTIFYING AND FACING IMPLICIT BIAS
Presenter: Jynai MacDonald, Owner and Consultant, Urban Impact Project MA
● Session 3 (May 2) BUILDING COMMUNITIES OF TRUST: FROM ACTIVE LISTENING TO RESTORATIVE JUSTICE Presenter: Tanisha Arena, Executive Director, Arise for Social Justice, and Growing A New Heart, Consultant
● Session 4 (May 16) HONORING PERSONAL IDENTITIES IN THE WORKPLACE
● Session 5 (May 30) ORGANIZATIONAL BARRIERS TO BELONGING
● Session 6 (June 13) COHORT PLAN CREATIONS
There are two different course options:
(1) Audit Path - Learn the lessons and participate in the entire series of workshops. The cost for the Audit Path is $500 (HSF members) and $900 (not yet members).
(2) Certificate Path - This path gets participants involved in all workshops as well as a guided conversation before each session about how the lessons from the previous were applied. Those taking this path will also be invited to HSF’s first Equity Roundtable Discussion meetings for the next year.
The cost for the Certificate Path is $600 (HSF members) and $1,000 (not yet members).
Financial assistance for participants could be available by calling HSF at (413) 693-0205. For more information and details on the series, please visit HumanServiceForum.org and click on Programs and then Workshops.
About Human Service Forum
The Human Service Forum is a powerful hub of knowledge, experience, and community that
supports and invigorates the human service providers of Massachusetts. Founded in 1986, HSF
provides members with tools, learning, best practices, and a strong network to thrive and serve
the community. Learn more at HumanServiceForum.org.
###
Janine Fondon/Suzanne Boniface
The equity series, Ally to Accomplice, will take attendees from a place of conversation to a plan of action for their organization. This leading-edge program consists of six different virtual sessions beginning in April 2023 and ending in June 2023. The program is designed primarily for supervisors, mid-level managers and above, including those on diversity teams, to provide the latest professional development training needed to address a range of workplace issues.
“Equity is one of the toughest issues we are facing as a society for many reasons. From creating a common language to taking practical action steps, there is a vital need to keep this work moving forward,” stated Rebecca Coolong, Executive Director of the Human Service Forum. “As a connector organization, HSF is working to support DEI initiatives in our organizations as an ever evolving process of growth and cultural change.”
The series of six morning sessions (9am-noon) are as follows:
● Session 1 (April 4 ) OPENING PANEL - LESSONS AND SUCCESSES which will be opened by Edith Onderick Harvey who has written several articles for the Harvard Business Review and is managing partner at NextBridge Consulting, an organization focused on change and leadership development. Moderated by Bay Path’s Janine Fondon MFA, and Dr. Lucie K. Lewis, the panelists include: Vernon Carter, Vice President of Human Resources at Viability, Inc., Lynn Ireland, Ph.D., President and CEO, Riverside Industries Inc., Calvin Hill, Ph.D., Vice President for Inclusion and Community Engagement at Springfield College. Elizabeth Cardona, Director of Multicultural Affairs, Bay Path University
● Session 2 (April 18) IDENTIFYING AND FACING IMPLICIT BIAS
Presenter: Jynai MacDonald, Owner and Consultant, Urban Impact Project MA
● Session 3 (May 2) BUILDING COMMUNITIES OF TRUST: FROM ACTIVE LISTENING TO RESTORATIVE JUSTICE Presenter: Tanisha Arena, Executive Director, Arise for Social Justice, and Growing A New Heart, Consultant
● Session 4 (May 16) HONORING PERSONAL IDENTITIES IN THE WORKPLACE
● Session 5 (May 30) ORGANIZATIONAL BARRIERS TO BELONGING
● Session 6 (June 13) COHORT PLAN CREATIONS
There are two different course options:
(1) Audit Path - Learn the lessons and participate in the entire series of workshops. The cost for the Audit Path is $500 (HSF members) and $900 (not yet members).
(2) Certificate Path - This path gets participants involved in all workshops as well as a guided conversation before each session about how the lessons from the previous were applied. Those taking this path will also be invited to HSF’s first Equity Roundtable Discussion meetings for the next year.
The cost for the Certificate Path is $600 (HSF members) and $1,000 (not yet members).
Financial assistance for participants could be available by calling HSF at (413) 693-0205. For more information and details on the series, please visit HumanServiceForum.org and click on Programs and then Workshops.
About Human Service Forum
The Human Service Forum is a powerful hub of knowledge, experience, and community that
supports and invigorates the human service providers of Massachusetts. Founded in 1986, HSF
provides members with tools, learning, best practices, and a strong network to thrive and serve
the community. Learn more at HumanServiceForum.org.
###
Janine Fondon/Suzanne Boniface
PR/Media
+1 413-221-7931
email us here