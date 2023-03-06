EDRM is Awarded JD Supra's Readers’ Choice Award for #1 Firm in eDiscovery

Setting the global standards for e-discovery JD Supra Readers Choice Kaylee & Mary

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce that it has been named the #1 Firm in eDiscovery in JD Supra's Readers’ Choice Awards. This award acknowledges top authors and firms for their thought leadership in key topics during all of last year.

Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist, EDRM has also been awarded the #1 Author in eDiscovery and Kaylee Walstad, chief strategy officer, EDRM is the #2 author in eDiscovery selected from over 70,000+ authors on JD Supra.

"It has been a pleasure to see EDRM thriving on JD Supra and to track such interesting engagement with your podcasts, webinars, and written thought leadership,” said Aviva Cuyler, Co-Founder and CEO at JD Supra. “Seeing Mary and Kaylee in the two top spots for ediscovery this year is a thrill – heartfelt congratulations!"

This year, the awards recognize:

• authors for their visibility and thought leadership covering 31 key, cross-industry topics (10 authors per category)

• firms for their visibility and engagement in the 31 topics covered by the awards (one firm per category).

"We are honored for EDRM to receive this award from JD Supra's readers in our first year," said Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist of EDRM. "It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, authors, advisors, trustees, contributors and guests who have worked tirelessly to provide our community with exceptional eDiscovery education and information. Kaylee and I are thrilled to bring our EDRM community to the JD Supra platform."

Methodology

As the name suggests, the Readers’ Choice Awards reflect a deep dive into their 2022 reader data, in which they studied total visibility and engagement among readers across many industries interested in certain defining topics of the day.

JD Supra editors chose the 31 main topics covered in this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards for their timeliness as well as their proven, ongoing importance. In each category, they recognize ten authors and one firm for consistently highest readership and engagement within that category for all of 2022. In total, across all categories, we recognized the excellence and achievement of 303 authors selected from over 70,000 who publish their excellent work on our platform.

Along with a top firm in each category, they also feature additional reader data, including the top five most-read articles, popular related topics, total number of authors, and other category-specific information.

"We are proud to be recognized as the #1 Firm in eDiscovery by JD Supra's readers," said Kaylee Walstad, chief strategy office of EDRM. "This award is a reflection of the brilliant authors, podcast guests and webinar presenters and how their cutting-edge education and information has resonated with JD Supra’s readers. The wonderful team at JD Supra made it so easy for us to share content and their support has been beyond white glove."

Listen to JD Supra's other co-founder, Adrian Lurssen on the EDRM Global Podcast Network's Illumination Zone, celebrating the JD Supra Readers' Choice Awards and his journey to legal publishing.

About JD Supra

JD Supra delivers need-to-know legal and business content to professionals in all industries in daily email digests, via more than 100 proprietary social feeds, on mobile platforms, to partner websites, and as news across the web. Through the innovative use of technology and curated audiences, JD Supra connects over 70,000 professionals writing on important topics to C-suite executives, in-house counsel, and media members concerned with matters impacting business today. JD Supra also provides firms with competitive insights and market intelligence derived from the thousands of articles being read daily across the platform. For more information, visit resources.jdsupra.com and check out last year's awards here.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries, spanning 6 continents and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at https://EDRM.net.

