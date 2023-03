GiftAMeal Signs First Partnership with Major Real Estate Network

GiftAMeal Food Court CBL Properties

CBL Properties Implements GiftAMeal's Charitable Initiative for All Restaurants Inside Missouri Mall

Going to a mall is an experiential activity by nature where customers want to be engaged and joyful. That made it the perfect fit for a partnership.” — Andrew Glantz, GiftAMeal CEO

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- GiftAMeal , a food-tech startup founded by social entrepreneur Andrew Glantz that turns customer photos into meals for local communities in need, announces its newest partnership with CBL Properties, an American real estate investment trust that invests in shopping centers, primarily in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States.West County Center, which contains 11 fast-casual and full-service restaurants, is located at I-270 & Manchester Road in Des Peres, Missouri. The mall’s participation in GiftAMeal’s initiative represents its dedication to its community as well as a way to stay relevant to a younger generation of shoppers that care deeply about giving back. The program will allow shoppers of all ages a free and easy way to fight local hunger. Shoppers simply scan a QR code, take a photo of their food or drink, and GiftAMeal donates to Operation Food Search (a local hunger-relief non-profit) to help provide a meal to a family in need locally. They are then invited to share their photo on social media to give additional meals. The donations are funded by the mall.PHOTO HERESays Glantz, “Going to a mall is an experiential activity by nature where customers want to be engaged and joyful. That made it the perfect fit for a partnership. With GiftAMeal, mall visitors will be able to add an interactive, easy, socially-conscious element to their visit that will make them feel good about their experience.”Restaurant partners inside of West County Center include:California Pizza Kitchen - 109 W County Center, Des Peres, MO 63131Charley’s Philly Steaks - 178 W County Ctr Ste FC-12, Des Peres, MO 63131Chick-fil-A - 184 W County Center Ste FC9, Des Peres, MO 63131Chipotle - 80 W County Center Ste FC10, Des Peres, MO 63131GW Gyro & Wings - 80 W County Center Dr Ste FC4, Des Peres, MO 63131J. Gilbert’s - 17A W County Center Suite A102, Des Peres, MO 63131Mandalay Asian Cuisine - 170 W County Center Dr, Ste FC-2, St. Louis, MO 63131Nordstrom Café Bistro - 47 W County Center, Des Peres, MO 63131Panda Express - 188 W County Center Ste FC7, Des Peres, MO 63131Sarku Japan - 168 W County Center Dr Ste FC3, Des Peres, MO 63131Snow Factory - 73 W County Center Ste FC6, Des Peres, MO 63131Senior Marketing Director at West County Center, Sean Phillips, says, “West County Center places a great importance on being a good corporate partner and supporting organizations that do so much good in the community. GiftAMeal makes it simple for both shoppers to participate and for us to implement, and we are excited to watch the impact grow each month.”In addition to their partnership with GiftAMeal, West County Center has supported Operation Food Search for many years through various events, including most recently by being a sponsor of the Warners Warm Up coat drive.To learn more about GiftAMeal, visit www.giftameal.com . Businesses interested in joining can visit giftameal.com/partner to schedule a free demo today.GiftAMeal complete press kit HERE.About GiftAMealFounded in 2015, GiftAMeal helps provide a meal to a family in need in a restaurant’s local community every time a guest takes a photo of their order from a partner restaurant. Through over 500 established restaurant partnerships, the GiftAMeal program has helped provide over a million meals to those in need across 31 states — one smile at a time.About West County CenterWest County Center is St. Louis’ premier fashion destination. Featuring Missouri’s first Nordstrom, West County Center is also home to exceptional retail including: Apple, Ann Taylor, Chico’s, Lush, Sephora and more. The center is located conveniently at the intersection of I-270 and Manchester Road. For more information, please call 314.288.2020, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WestCountyCenter or visit www.ShopWestCountyCenter.com . West County Center is owned and managed by CBL Properties.