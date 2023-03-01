Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette's Schedule: Thursday, March 2, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's schedule for Thursday, March 2, includes the following:

Thursday, March 2 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend a ribbon cutting for Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, 500 Wildlife Parkway, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, March 2 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will visit and speak at Cowpens Elementary School, 341 Foster Street, Cowpens, S.C.

Thursday, March 2 at 1:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the ZF Transmissions E-mobility Exhibition, 2846 N. Old Laurens Road, Gray Court, S.C.

Thursday, March 2 at 6:15 PM: Gov. McMaster will attend the Lexington County Sheriff's Foundation Annual Awards Banquet, Brookland Baptist Church Banquet and Conference Center, 1066 Sunset Boulevard, West Columbia, S.C.