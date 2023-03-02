Keynote and headline speakers announced for the inaugural Vacation Rental Design Summit

Keynote and headline speakers are announced for the Vacation Rental Design Summit, April 20-21, 2023.

VRD Summit Keynote Barclay Butera multi-talented designer and six-time author, known for creating elegant, casual interiors and licensed home furnishings collections, launched his first luxury vacation rental property, Villa Butera, in Palm Springs.

VRD Summit kick off mixer will be held at Pandora's Manor - a luxury bed and breakfast in High Point, NC.

VRD Summit early bird discounted ticket rate of $249 is available through March 7.