Keynote and headline speakers announced for the inaugural Vacation Rental Design Summit
VRD Summit Keynote Barclay Butera multi-talented designer and six-time author, known for creating elegant, casual interiors and licensed home furnishings collections, launched his first luxury vacation rental property, Villa Butera, in Palm Springs.
VRD Summit kick off mixer will be held at Pandora's Manor - a luxury bed and breakfast in High Point, NC.
The VRD Summit offers business development, networking, education, inspiration, and resources for design pros interested in the vacation rental industry.
It's quite evident that our keynote, headliners, and myriad of panelists are passionate about the vacation rental design industry and the expertise with which they are moving through this market.”HIGH POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High Point x Design (HPxD) is excited to announce that Barclay Butera, President and Founder of Barclay Butera Interiors will be the keynote at the inaugural Vacation Rental Design (VRD) Summit taking place in High Point, April 20-21.
— Jane Dagmi, HPxD Managing Director
The multi-talented designer and six-time author, known for creating elegant, casual interiors and licensed home furnishings collections, launched his first luxury vacation rental property, Villa Butera, in Palm Springs four years ago and has since added Villa Blanca in Cabo San Lucas.
“I take this new division of my company very seriously, it’s planned and executed from a business point of view,” said Butera, who approaches the design similarly to that of any interior project. “Within the ultra-luxury rental market, the location, the grounds and especially the interior décor will sell the experience. If something has my name on it, it has to be quintessential Barclay Butera top to bottom. There is a level of expectation and we deliver.”
Butera relishes being a hands-on owner and has enjoyed the education process, mistakes, and all. In his keynote, he will discuss his methods, what he has learned along the way and key tips and tricks for acquiring and maintaining luxury rental properties that have significant returns on investment.
Butera will be in inspiring company at the Summit.
Additional headline presenters include Jaye Anna Mize, VP of Creative, Home + Lifestyle for international trend company Fashion Snoops, who will cast a spotlight on “Mindfulness in Hospitality” and how designers can adopt these principles in their business. Leslie Carothers, principal of Savour Partnership, a digital marketing consultancy, will dive into social media in her presentation, “Content and Captions: Top tips for attracting ideal vacation rental investors.” And Tobi Fairley of Tobi Fairley Interior Design will speak on “Building a Hospitality Brand.” Fairley, a designer, business coach, and serial entrepreneur will describe her new hospitality venture unfolding in Arkansas. In a recent episode of her popular podcast, Design You, she talks about her new project and growing enthusiasm for short-term rental design.
“In all of the conversations we’ve had with these speakers and panelists who we’ll be announcing soon, what’s quite evident is the passion these professionals feel for vacation rental design and the expertise with which they are moving through the market,” said Jane Dagmi, HPxD Managing Director.
In addition to the individual speakers, there will be six panels and shorter presentations featuring designers, property managers, photographers, realtors, and other representatives from the short-term rental industry. The Summit agenda also includes a vendor showcase, showroom tours, ample time for networking, and hospitality. On Wednesday evening, April 19, registered Summit guests are invited to a kick-off mixer hosted at Pandora’s Manor, a luxury bed and breakfast (where both Butera and Fairley have coincidentally designed rooms). is hosting an exclusive kick-off mixer for VRD Summit attendees, Wednesday, April 19, from 5 -7 PM.
VRD Summit, presented by High Point x Design (HPxD) and High Point Market Authority (HPMA), is the first event in the short-term rental space that is tailored to interior designers seeking to level up their existing design services and pursue new streams of revenue. The two-day immersive Summit takes place on April 20-21, 2023 at The Loft at Congdon Yards, and precedes Spring High Point Market which officially begins April 22 through the 26.
The cost of the Summit is $299, however, the early bird discounted ticket rate of $249 is available through March 7. VRD Summit registration is open to architecture & design professionals as well as hospitality groups, developers, property managers, real estate developers, investors, and the media. For partnership and sponsorship, opportunities email Jane@hpxd.org.
About Vacation Rental Design Summit @vrdsummit
The VRD Summit is a new conference that offers business development, focused networking, education, inspiration, and resources to those who are currently designing or have a business interest in the vacation rental industry. It is a B2B event open to Architecture & Design professionals as well as hospitality groups, developers, property managers, real estate entrepreneurs, investors, and the media. Register online for the Spring ‘23 Summit: https://hpxd.org/vacation-rental-design-summit/.
About High Point by Design @highpointxdesign
High Point x Design (HPxD) is a 501(c)6 organization that is bringing together a growing collection of the industry’s leading showrooms, brands, makers, and visionaries to transform High Point into a year-round hub for design and creativity open to all. To learn more visit: HPXD.ORG.
