The Rose Breast Center of Excellence Launches Podcast Series

Listen to Let's Talk About Your Breasts wherever you get your podcasts

Let's Talk About Your Breasts will Spotlight Issues Women Face in the Battle Against Breast Cancer

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rose Breast Center of Excellence presents Let's Talk About Your Breasts with Dorothy Gibbons.

Each week, cofounder and CEO Dorothy Gibbons hosts candid conversations with an array of people in the breast cancer community.

From doctors and employees to donors and individuals who influence policy, you'll learn all there is to know about the disease which impacts so many women in our community.

The stories behind the community that supports The Rose will inform you, tug at your heartstrings, and most importantly, empower you.

About The Rose:

Since its launch in 1986, The Rose has served nearly 500,000 patients and is now the leading nonprofit breast health care organization in southeast Texas. Our board-certified radiologists, specialized technical staff, two Mammography Coaches, and Diagnostic Imaging Centers give access to treatment to more than 40,000 women annually.

The podcast is produced locally by Freddy Cruz Creative Works.