Justices refuse to hear appeal to LA County's flavored tobacco ban

The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal filed by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. to Los Angeles County’s ban on the sale of flavored tobacco, which went into effect in December. “This decision is a tremendous victory for kids and public health. It allows Los Angeles County’s law to remain in effect, while also preserving the authority of states and localities across the country to enact similar lifesaving measures,” Matthew L. Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, stated.