Read more about GBI Arrests Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office Captain for Sexual Assault of an Inmate

Milledgeville, Georgia (March 1, 2023) – On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Thomas Earl “Buster” King, age 57, of McIntyre, Georgia.  King is charged with two counts of sexual contact with an employee or agent and two counts of violation of oath of office.  King turned himself in to the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.   

On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to assist with a case that stemmed from allegations that a Detention Officer Captain sexually assaulted an inmate at the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.  The GBI began an investigation and presented the case facts to a Wilkinson County Grand Jury on Monday, February 27, 2023.  The Grand Jury returned a True Bill and agents arrested King.

The GBI will continue to conduct a thorough investigation and when the investigation is done, the case will be given to the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

