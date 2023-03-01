Laredo Sector Border Patrol Halted a Human Smuggling Attempt

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station halted a human smuggling attempt involving a vehicle collision in Laredo, Texas.

On Feb. 28, Border Patrol agents while working their assigned duties, observed several individuals getting into a black SUV near the Rio Grande in South Laredo. The driver fled the area and traveled east toward U.S. Highway 83. Border Patrol agents successfully deployed a Vehicle Immobilization Device (VID). The driver was still able to turn onto the highway before colliding with two other vehicles, including a Border Patrol vehicle.

There were no injuries and Border Patrol agents took into custody the driver, a U.S. citizen, along with four individuals. After transporting the individuals to the Laredo South Station, Border Patrol agents conducted record checks on the individuals. The individuals were found to be illegally in the United States from the country of Mexico. All subjects were taken into custody and processed accordingly.

