Grammy, ACM & CMA Award-Winning Gary Morris Recalls His Time With President Jimmy Carter
EINPresswire.com/ -- Multiple award-winning power vocalist Gary Morris shares his memories of President Jimmy Carter and his impact on the singer's life. Over his distinguished career, seven U.S. Presidents requested his signature vocals, including Carter, Ford, Raegan, Bush Sr., Clinton, Bush Jr., and Obama.
"I was doing a sit down gig in Bedford, Texas, at a Holiday Inn during an election year. I read in the Fort Worth Star Telegram that Senator Lloyd Bentsen was protesting Governor Jimmy Carters‘ right to be on the ballot for the Democratic presidential primary because of some minor technicality. My trio went out for half a day and gathered names on a petition to show support for Governor Carter's right to run.
Two weeks later, I got a call from Jody Powell who later became the president's press secretary. He wanted to hear us play; so, he flew to Dallas. Then, he asked if we could go to Asheville, North Carolina, and be there by Friday. He said they were waiting for matching funds and they only had $500. It was a Monday and we needed to be there Friday. I told him we could make it.
We got in my Chevy van and drove to Asheville. It was Governor Carter’s first big event., and the beginning of what would be a real adventure for my trio – leading to approximately 85 different performances from backyards to Madison Square Garden. Jody actually took me into the president's office, and I got to sit behind the famous desk and take a tour of the Rose Garden. We were just going through the Watergate crisis and his presence in the White House represented honesty and integrity.
Several months later, I got an invitation from the White House to come to CMA night featuring Loretta Lynn, Conway Twitty, Tom T. Hall and The Gatlin Brothers. After all the big-name stars had sung, we went into the east room to eat dinner. President Carter stood up and said that we were going to go have a guitar pull. That night, I sang for the whole room, including Norro Wilson. Shortly afterwards, I few to Nashville and recorded four sides. I was steadfast on making sure Norro heard my music; so, I sat in his off for four hours waiting for a meeting. Upon finally getting Norro to open the door, he recalled that I was the singer he had heard at the White House. Because of that performance, I signed with Warner Brothers Records. I owe President Carter and Norro Wilson my career. In many ways, President Carter was to America, at that moment in time, the projection of honesty and decency – much like President Biden serves for us today."
- Gary Morris
About Gary Morris
Gary Morris is known world-wide for his vocal mastery, able to hold audiences mesmerized and overwhelmed by the pure beauty and inspiration of his voice. His recording career garnered five #1 and 16 Top 10 singles, including “Why Lady Why,” “The Love She Found in Me” and “Baby Bye Bye.” Morris’ original rendition of the classic “Wind Beneath My Wings” won both the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music “Song of the Year” awards. Morris was also named Billboard’s “Male Artist of the Year” early in his career. At the height of his Nashville recording career, the Texas-bred tenor was tapped to play the lead role of Jean Valjean in Broadway’s epic hit “Les Misérables,” to critical acclaim. This role led to a Drama Desk Award nomination. His famous rendition of “Bring Him Home” on the platinum-selling, Grammy Award-winning international cast album resulted in a Command Performance by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Additional Broadway roles include Rodolfo in the production of Puccini’s opera “La Bohéme” with Linda Ronstadt.
Morris’ love of the great outdoors, combined with his respect and compassion for veterans, has resulted in his affiliation with Fly Fishers International and its Abilene Fly Fishers club. Gary's passion for wounded veterans also motivated him to make his Mountain Spirit Ranch a place where veterans suffering from PTSD can experience the therapeutic properties of the serene sport of fly fishing to treat PTSD and other combat-related conditions. Morris has hunted on all seven continents. He also hosted a TV show on The Nashville Network called North American Sportsman, which ran for five seasons and featured many celebrity guests including Bryant Gumbel and Troy Aikman.
Whether he is melting hearts with this voice and music, amazing New York City critics with his acting, using his outdoor experience to teach others respect for the environment, or using his gifts to help our wounded service men and women through a difficult time in their lives, there is no doubt Gary Morris is impacting the world with his gifts and passion.
Morris' most recent album is "Sense of Pride."
AWARDS: Billboards New Male Artist of the Year 1982; ACM Single of the Year 1984 for “Wind Beneath My Wings”
