U.S. Air Quality Atmospheric Testing Center Emerges To Support National Data Collection & Analysis Vacume

our data gathering, and analysis methodology is not only more reliable and more accurate than current processes but at approximately $20 US per flight it is also more cost effective”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Air Quality & Atmospheric Testing Center (The Testing Center), a federally recognized 501C (3) non-profit organization has developed a patented innovative aviation focused data capture and analysis process for climate/air quality/and atmospheric discovery.
— Jim Terry
The Testing Center & new Black Box atmospheric analyzer will be fitted onto multiple general aviation aircraft across the country and in Alaska. The Black Box analyzer will test and analyze the air continuously for the duration of select flights across the United States, yielding millions of samples per day and more than an estimated billion samples per year.
Major Jim Terry a U.S. Air Force retired veteran and Executive Director for the Testing Center expressed— “our data gathering, and analysis methodology is not only more reliable and more accurate than current processes but at approximately $20 US per flight it is also more cost effective”. Major Terry speaking on behalf of the Testing Center also shared “the Testing Centers goal is to bring best in industry techniques to federal, state and local governments as they seek to either come into compliance, enhance current efforts and improve the overall data driven decision making process”.
The Testing Center maintains that with improved data collection and analysis methods, oversight agencies such as the EPA, NOAA, and OHSA can refine and in some instances ease restrictive mandates thereby maintaining jobs and improving the environment.
Currently the U.S. Air Quality & Atmospheric Testing Center’s prototype is in its fifth generation. The prototype is functional and currently gathering data.
Data collected will be analyzed, adjusted as needed and shared with US federal, state and municipal government oversight agencies as well as atmospheric researchers all over the world beginning in 2023. This unprecedented effort is expected to significantly to improve the accuracy of weather prediction, provide climate change estimates, highlight climate "hot" spots and improve safety of flight across the country. This project, once fully deployed, will forever alter the way we interact with our environment.
