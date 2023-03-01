Owlet to Participate in Cowen's 2023 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

Owlet, Inc. ("Owlet") (NYSE: OWLT) today announced that it will participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference taking place on March 6-8, 2023 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, Massachusetts. Kurt Workman, Owlet's Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kate Scolnick, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the conference on Tuesday, March 7 at 1:30 p.m. EST. A link to the live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Owlet Investor Relations website, investors.owletcare.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on Owlet's Investor Relations website.

Owlet was founded by a team of parents in 2012. Owlet's mission is to empower parents with the right information at the right time, to give them more peace of mind and help them find more joy in the journey of parenting. Owlet's digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident.

