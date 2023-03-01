Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,149 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,041 in the last 365 days.

Brookdale to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. BKD ("Brookdale" or the "Company") announced today that Lucinda "Cindy" Baier, President and Chief Executive Officer and Dawn Kussow, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer will participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. 

The Brookdale fireside chat will begin at 11:15 am ET, and the live webcast can be accessed through the Company's website at www.brookdaleinvestors.com as well as by clicking here

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website until April 14, 2023. 

About Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities.  The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence and integrity. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities.  Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions and stay connected with friends and loved ones. Brookdale, through its affiliates, operates and manages 673 communities in 41 states as of December 31, 2022, with the ability to serve more than 60,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD.  For more information, visit www.brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale onFacebook or Twitter

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brookdale-to-present-at-the-barclays-global-healthcare-conference-301760154.html

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

You just read:

Brookdale to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more