Secretary Naig Comments on the Biden Administration's E15 Rule Delay

DES MOINES, Iowa (Mar. 1, 2023) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig released the following comment today after the Biden Administration unveiled their latest rulemaking on year-round E15:

“Despite delays from the EPA, I appreciate the strong advocacy by Gov. Reynolds and other Midwest governors to push the Biden Administration into finally approving a permanent solution to allow the sale of year-round E15. Iowa is ready to significantly accelerate our state’s use and availability of E15 today. Unfortunately, the Biden Administration is needlessly and unnecessarily stalling the start of this rule until 2024. Unless President Biden changes course to allow summer sales of E15 this year, Iowans can expect fewer fuel choices and higher gas prices at the pump.”