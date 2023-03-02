Omnic Data, Inc. partners with Thomas College Esports to revolutionize player performance with AI technology
BRUNSWICK, ME, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omnic Data Inc., a global leader in esports player performance data and analytics, is excited to announce its partnership with Thomas College Esports. This agreement will see Omnic Data support Thomas College with industry-leading artificial intelligence services and solutions to augment its data analytics capabilities.
Thomas College plans to use Omnic Data's technology to enhance its player talent pipeline and identify winning gameplay strategies. The college will have access to Omnic Data's technologies and services as they become available, including Omnic Forge, a platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to help players improve.
Omnic Data will be integrating their proprietary algorithms and data analytics tools to focus on team performance and improvement for the college's Varsity and Junior esports programs. The objective is to significantly advance talent discovery, player development, and game strategy.
This partnership will allow Thomas College Esports to build upon its world class training facility. This facility is equipped with 18 Alienware AURORA R13 computers, Logitech and Steelseries peripherals, and Secret Lab gaming chairs.
"Thomas Esports is excited to enter new waters when it comes to the advancement of technology and data analytics inside of Esports. We believe that if utilized correctly, Omnic Forge can help create a massive advantage when it comes to both player and team improvement and analysis. We are looking forward to this partnership with Omnic Data and are excited as the technology advances and expands into new Esports game titles,” said Head Coach Owen Vining.
About Omnic Data, Inc.
Omnic Data, Inc. is the global leader in esports player performance data. Omnic’s industry-proven Artificial Intelligence platform, Forge, is being used by major league esports coaches to improve their techniques. Aspiring young gamers learn how to play like the professionals. The Omnic Forge uses game-play video to analyze player performance while collecting stats that no other company can accumulate based on machine learning models developed by Omnic Data. The Omnic Forge is a simple web based SaaS product that allows any gamer to upload their video and instantly get customized professional coaching recommendations as well as historical performance analytics. Omnic Data is best positioned to become the leader in esports data by accumulating and aggregating global esports performance data.
https://omnic.ai/
info@omnic.ai
About Thomas College
U.S. News & World Report ranked Thomas College #2 among colleges in Maine for the social mobility of our graduates. Located in Waterville, Maine, Thomas College is your pathway to a promising future, guaranteed, with our Guaranteed Job Program, 3-year accelerated offerings in all undergraduate degrees, and graduate offerings delivered in-person or 100% online. For more information, visit www.thomas.edu or contact MacKenzie Riley Young at mediarel@thomas.edu or 207-859-1313. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and TikTok.
Shaun Meredith
Thomas College plans to use Omnic Data's technology to enhance its player talent pipeline and identify winning gameplay strategies. The college will have access to Omnic Data's technologies and services as they become available, including Omnic Forge, a platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to help players improve.
Omnic Data will be integrating their proprietary algorithms and data analytics tools to focus on team performance and improvement for the college's Varsity and Junior esports programs. The objective is to significantly advance talent discovery, player development, and game strategy.
This partnership will allow Thomas College Esports to build upon its world class training facility. This facility is equipped with 18 Alienware AURORA R13 computers, Logitech and Steelseries peripherals, and Secret Lab gaming chairs.
"Thomas Esports is excited to enter new waters when it comes to the advancement of technology and data analytics inside of Esports. We believe that if utilized correctly, Omnic Forge can help create a massive advantage when it comes to both player and team improvement and analysis. We are looking forward to this partnership with Omnic Data and are excited as the technology advances and expands into new Esports game titles,” said Head Coach Owen Vining.
About Omnic Data, Inc.
Omnic Data, Inc. is the global leader in esports player performance data. Omnic’s industry-proven Artificial Intelligence platform, Forge, is being used by major league esports coaches to improve their techniques. Aspiring young gamers learn how to play like the professionals. The Omnic Forge uses game-play video to analyze player performance while collecting stats that no other company can accumulate based on machine learning models developed by Omnic Data. The Omnic Forge is a simple web based SaaS product that allows any gamer to upload their video and instantly get customized professional coaching recommendations as well as historical performance analytics. Omnic Data is best positioned to become the leader in esports data by accumulating and aggregating global esports performance data.
https://omnic.ai/
info@omnic.ai
About Thomas College
U.S. News & World Report ranked Thomas College #2 among colleges in Maine for the social mobility of our graduates. Located in Waterville, Maine, Thomas College is your pathway to a promising future, guaranteed, with our Guaranteed Job Program, 3-year accelerated offerings in all undergraduate degrees, and graduate offerings delivered in-person or 100% online. For more information, visit www.thomas.edu or contact MacKenzie Riley Young at mediarel@thomas.edu or 207-859-1313. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and TikTok.
Shaun Meredith
Omnic Data, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok