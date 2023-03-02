MortgageFlex Wins Industry Innovation Award

Industry’s newest web-based servicing platform wins company another award.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MortgageFlex, one of the industry’s original mortgage technology developers and creator of the MortgageFlexONE LOS, announced today that the company has won an Industry Innovation award from PROGRESS in Lending Association. The company was recognized for its new web-based mortgage servicing platform. The company recently completed a redesign and technology upgrade to its servicing platform, which also includes the first and only multi-lingual servicing portal supporting nearly 30 borrower languages.

“The new MortgageFlex servicing platform is unique because it is closely integrated with the MortgageFlexONE LOS, creating a single platform for credit unions, community banks and other lenders that originate and service their own loans,” said PROGRESS founder and CEO Tony Garritano. “MortgageFlex built an entire platform and mobile device to meet the needs of borrowers who speak English as a Second Language (ESL) or not at all. The Executive Team of PROGRESS in Lending is proud to give MortgageFlex our Innovations Award this year.”

The MortgageFlex servicing platform uses an open, modern sequel database that provides the servicer access to their data at any time at no extra cost. The system includes simple-to-use industry-standard reporting tools. The servicer may also access their data with third-party tools. Further, MortgageFlex will convert the servicer’s existing data.

“Our goal with the new system was to give every servicer the power to disrupt outdated processes and succeed on their own terms,” said Craig Bechtle, COO of MortgageFlex Systems. “We are very pleased that the Executive Team of PROGRESS in Lending recognized this as the innovation it is and recognized us with this award.”

The platform is easy for both users and mortgage borrowers. It includes consumer facing tools that drive over 80% of all customer service inquiries to the web, saving servicers time and money. For users, it moves away from the 1960’s era green screens that still lie behind most servicing software and works exactly like the modern web apps in use today. There are no transaction codes to memorize to navigate the system. It’s all very intuitive, significantly reducing training time and errors.

PROGRESS pointed out that the company’s mission is to provide retail, wholesale, correspondent, chattel and consumer channels with the most cost-effective LOS and servicing software. “To that end, the updated system offers all the functionality the modern mortgage servicer needs without holding their data hostage, charging them additional fees for important functionality, or locking the servicer into a long, unescapable contract,” Garritano said.

About MortgageFlex

MortgageFlex Systems was founded in 1980 in Jacksonville, FL for one reason - to simplify mortgage lending. After 42 years, the company is still focused on the mortgage industry and dedicated to providing lenders with smart software solutions. Its mission is to provide retail, wholesale, and correspondent channels with the most cost-effective LOS and servicing software. Company services include 24/7 support, hosting, managed services, and implementation. MortgageFlex Systems looks to cultivate a strong partnership and is dedicated to helping reach your optimal potential with our LOS, MortgageFlexONE- "The New Peak of Efficiency."