MDC invites new youth turkey hunters to apply for a mentored hunt April 1 and 2 in Central Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites new youth turkey hunters to apply for a mentored hunt April 1 and 2 in Central Missouri.

Participants will learn about wild turkey biology and habitat, hunting safety, the use of camouflage, ammunition, and firearm selection, how to properly pattern a shotgun, how to improve hunting and shooting skills, as well as calling, regulations, and methods.

To apply for this mentored hunt, participants must register no later than March 20 by contacting MDC Conservation Educator Ethan Regan at Ethan.Regan@mdc.mo.gov, or (573) 815-7901, ext. 2866. Space is limited and early registration is encouraged.

Participants who have not completed their hunter education certification are still eligible for this hunt. Youth hunters must be 11-15 years old at the time of the hunt, must have never Telechecked a turkey, and must be accompanied by an adult. Experienced hunters will be provided to mentor both youth and adult parties on the hunt.

MDC will provide firearms and ammunition, but participants are welcome to bring their own cased and unloaded firearms if they so choose. No reload ammunition will be permitted.

