Capitalize Analytics Acquires SOC 2 Type II Certification
Capitalize Analytics has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ standards for SSAE 18.
With SOC 2 Type II compliance, we can assure our clients that our systems and processes keep their data safe.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capitalize Data Analytics LLC announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Capitalize Analytics provides enterprise-level security for customer’s data secured in the Capitalize Analytics system.
Capitalize Analytics provides process automation, data, and analytics solutions for companies across the US and Canada. Clients turn to Capitalize when they need help selecting, implementing, or supporting automation and analytics initiatives across the enterprise. A key area of focus is helping clients with scaling, governance, and compliance when rolling out automation and self-service analytical platforms.
“This is a huge achievement and speaks to our focus and experience with governance and compliance.” states Eric Soden, Managing Partner. “With SOC 2 Type II compliance, we can assure our clients that our systems and processes keep their data safe.”
Capitalize Analytics was audited by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting firm in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information about Prescient Assurance, you may reach out them at info@prescientassurance.com.
An unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type II audit report demonstrates to Capitalize Data Analytics LLC’s current and future customers that they manage their data with the highest standard of security and compliance. An unqualified opinion indicates that the controls tested as part of the report appear to be designed (Type I) and operating (Type II) effectively.
About Capitalize Analytics
Capitalize Analytics helps organizations implement software, automate processes, and analyze data. Their team brings decades of experience to every project as they work with best-in-class technology vendors, like Alteryx, BlackLine, UiPath, Tableau, Snowflake, ABBYY, Workday Adaptive, and others. Their clients can be found coast to coast in the US and Canada. Capitalize Analytics works with small startups and some of the largest companies in the world to increase their efficiency using data automation technology. Their offerings can help every functional area including Accounting, Tax, FP&A, Audit, HR, Marketing, Operations, and any group that is struggling with data or manual processes. For more information, please visit capitalizeconsulting.com
