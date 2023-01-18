Capitalize Analytics announces a new partnership with DVW Analytics to bring easier data access to SAP users
“Many of our customers have worked with Capitalize Analytics on their Alteryx implementations. We are delighted to partner with them to bring the power of SAP to users of Alteryx in North America”.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capitalize Analytics announced today a new partnership with DVW Analytics that eases the challenge Alteryx users have with accessing data with SAP.
Capitalize partners with technology vendors to bring value to clients from pre-sales and planning to integration and optimizing performance. The new partnership with DVW Analytics empowers SAP users to more easily access their data, helping business users, analysts, and data scientists find insights faster and create business breakthroughs.
“We are excited to welcome DVW as a partner to join us in providing exceptional service to our clients while empowering them to make more informed, data-driven decisions,” states Josh Milstein, Associate Partner of Capitalize Analytics.
Companies often struggle to access data in and across the SAP Ecosystem. As SAP has expanded their product offerings, the volume and complexity of connecting to the data has grown exponentially. DVW has solved that issue with their connectors; and it works with Alteryx, Tableau, Power BI, and replicates relational databases like Snowflake and SQL. If SAP is a key data source in your organization, the DVW solution is a no-brainer.
“Many of our customers have worked with Capitalize Analytics on their Alteryx implementations,” says Darron Walton, CEO at DVW Analytics. “We are delighted to formally partner with them to bring the power of SAP to users of Alteryx in North America”.
Capitalize Analytics
Capitalize Analytics helps organizations implement software, automate processes, and analyze data. Our team brings decades of experience to every project as they work with best-in-class technology vendors like Alteryx, BlackLine, UiPath, Tableau, Snowflake, ABBYY, Workday Adaptive, and others. Our clients can be found coast to coast in the US and Canada. Capitalize Analytics works with small startups and some of the largest companies in the world to increase their efficiency using data automation technology. Our offerings can help every functional area including Accounting, Tax, FP&A, Audit, HR, Marketing, Operations, and any group that is struggling with data or manual processes. For more information, please visit capitalizeanalytics.com
