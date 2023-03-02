CDFAM - Computational Design (+DfAM) Symposium Speakers and Schedule Announced
The first Computational Design (+DfAM) Symposium exploring the cutting-edge of academia, engineering and software with the world's leading expertsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CDFAM Computational Design (+DfAM) Symposium is pleased to announce its upcoming event CDFAM 23 NYC, which will take place in New York City, June 14-15 2023.
The two day event will offer attendees a deep dive into the latest advancements in computational design, additive, and advanced manufacturing through a series of presentations by engineers, software developers and academics, while providing opportunities to engage with the world's leading experts in the field.
Tickets Available Now
CDFAM 23 NYC is proud to feature keynote speakers Neil Gershenfeld, Director of MIT's Center for Bits and Atoms, and Ronald Rael, Architect and Co-Founder of Muddy Robots, Emerging Objects, and Rael San Fratello.
Joining them will be an impressive lineup of presenters, including computational designers from NASA, New Balance, and HP, as well as experts from major software companies such as Altair, Autodesk, and Siemens. Emerging startups including Metafold, Hyperganic, and Lexset AI will also present their latest developments in the field. Leading academics from MIT, NYU, Penn State, and Carnegie Mellon will provide valuable insights from the research and education perspective.
Key themes include
‘Matter Made with Math,’ exploring the use of mathematical algorithms to create new, innovative geometries and engineering solutions.
‘Digital in a Material World,’ exploring how the integration of digital tools and processes is transforming the way we design, simulate, and synthesize materials for advanced manufacturing.
‘AI, Data + Design,’ will explore the intersection of artificial intelligence, synthesized data, and solving complex engineering problems.
‘Educating the Human in the Loop,’ a series of presentations that explore how to educate the next generation of engineers and professionals to adopt computational tools and design for advanced manufacturing.
‘Variations on a Theme’ explores designing systems for mass customization and product variations.
'Tools of Optimization and Discovery' is a software showcase from a mix of established companies and emerging startups in the space, which will provide an opportunity to explore cutting-edge tools for simulation-driven topology optimization, generative design and methods for authoring and applying complex lattice structures and metamaterials for tuned performance and material response.
To view the complete schedule and list of speakers, please visit the CDFAM website.
We highly recommend securing your spot early, as space is limited for this highly anticipated event.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to connect with industry leaders, leading academics, and emerging startups in the field of computational design and advanced manufacturing.
Tickets Available Now to reserve your space at CDFAM 23 NYC.
