ISSIP Appoints Dr. Jeffrey J. Welser to Board of Directors
Chief Operating Officer and Vice President, IBM Research Takes IBM Founding Member Seat
The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP), the professional membership association advancing innovation to better serve people, business, and society, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jeffrey J. Welser to the ISSIP Board of Directors.
— ISSIP President Utpal Mangla
Dr. Jeffrey Welser is Chief Operating Officer for IBM Research and Vice President, Exploratory Science and University Collaborations. He oversees IBM Research Labs based in California, Brazil and Japan, as well as the MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab in Cambridge. He oversees exploratory and applied research to advance data technology and analytics for Hybrid Cloud and AI systems and software, with a strong focus on advanced computing technologies for AI, neuromorphic devices and quantum computing.
After joining IBM Research in 1995, Dr. Welser worked on a broad range of technologies, including novel silicon devices, high-performance CMOS and SOI device design, and next generation system components. He has led teams in both development and research, as well as running industrial, academic and government consortiums, including the SRC Nanoelectronics Research Initiative.
ISSIP President Utpal Mangla said, "As a leader in IBM Research, Jeff knows innovation. As the 2015 ISSIP President, Jeff knows ISSIP. On behalf of the ISSIP leadership team, it is my pleasure to congratulate my IBM colleague, Dr. Jeff Welser, on his appointment to ISSIP's Board of Directors."
Dr. Welser received his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University. He holds 21 US Patents and has published over 75 technical papers and presentations. He is an IEEE Fellow, a member of the IBM Academy of Technology and the American Physical Society, and Chairman of the Bay Area Science and Innovation Consortium. He serves on several university and industry technical boards, and has participated in numerous Federal Agency, National Academies and Congressional panels on advanced semiconductor and computing technology.
About ISSIP
The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals, (pronounced ‘IZip’) is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit membership association, for individuals and institutions, on a mission to advance people-centered, data intensive, service innovation to benefit people, business, and society. Founded in 2012 by a small cadre of thought leaders from universities, and industry innovators IBM, Cisco and HP, ISSIP collaborates with world-leading foundations, including Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST), National Science Foundation (NSF), and more than 200 universities in 40 countries. The association is recognized for the power of its regular Discovery Summits, Ambassador collaborations and the prestigious ISSIP Excellence and Distinguished Service Awards in Service Innovation. For more, please go to www.issip.org.
