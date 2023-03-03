Actor CORLANDOS SCOTT on Season Two Premiere of NBC Comedy ‘GRAND CREW’ on March 3, 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor Corlandos Scott steps into the NBC hangout comedy, GRAND CREW, for the Season Two premiere on March 3, 2023.
From creators Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor, the friendship and wine show kicks-off this season with Noah, Nicky, Sherm, Anthony, Wyatt and Fay continuing to lean on each other as they navigate life and love over a glass, or two, of wine.
Scott appears during the season opener episode “Wine & Traffic,” as Noah responds to Simone's marriage proposal, which leads the fellas to go on an adventure.
Scott was excited to work on the series alongside Echo Kellum and Nicole Byer, adding “The entire cast is hilarious on and off camera, and director Mo Marable kept the set fun while also moving like a well-oiled machine.”
Prior to this, Scott gained attention for his role as a Union Solider on the HBO drama series, Westworld. This rising African American talent emerged as a local Detective in the Samuel Goldwyn Films military family drama, A Cowgirl’s Story, and led the fight as ‘Detective Loomis’ starring in the horror franchise films, Hayride and Hayride 2.
A Florence, Alabama native, Scott graduated from the University of North Alabama with a degree in Film/Television Production before earning his Law Degree at the University of Michigan Law School. He is an Attorney with a successful law practice and combined his skills as a producer and actor for the legal series, Everyday Law.
Up next, Scott heads into pre-production on his second feature as a producer of the comedy-horror film ‘Til the Dead Do Us Part.
Corlandos Scott is represented by Rebecca Ek at Exclusive Artists Agency.
Follow CORLANDOS SCOTT on Instagram: @corlandos
Twitter: @corlandos
Facebook: /corlandosrscott
Tammy Lynn
