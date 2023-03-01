Centre Technologies Makes CRN’s 2023 MSP 500 Elite 150 List
Local IT Services company Centre Technologies, serving Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio businesses, ranked an Elite 150 Business on CRN's 2023 MSP 500 List
It's always an honor to see The Channel recognize our business for what we are passionate about: providing quality solutions to those who need it.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas IT company, Centre Technologies, has been recognized by the 2023 CRN Managed Service Provider (MSP) as a top Managed Service Provider in North America. Not only is Centre recognized as a top 500 Managed Services Provider, but as an Elite 150 MSP as well.
— Chris Pace CEO and Founder, Centre Technologies
Managed Service Providers are at the core of success for businesses worldwide. Without these pivotal services, much of the world's primary needs would not be met. Centre Technologies is recognized for providing those services.
Centre Technologies has been featured on the MSP 500 List in 2016, 2019-2022. 2023 marks its fifth consecutive listing. Through this rewarding recognition, Centre Technologies has been acknowledged for its game-changing, forward-thinking cloud and cybersecurity strategies that are changing the landscape of the IT channel. Centre has helped businesses in Houston, Dallas, and Austin, and San Antonio to increase operational efficiency, improve IT investments, and innovate IT solutions that promote exponential growth via exceptional managed services.
CRN’s 2023 MSP 500 List is separated into three categories: The Security 100, the Pioneer 250, and the Elite 150. The Security 100 list highlights MSPs with expertise in cloud-based security services. The Pioneer 250 list recognizes businesses that have built their business model around providing managed services to the SMB market. The Elite 150 list highlights businesses that have an extensive managed services portfolio. This includes both on-premises and off-premises capabilities built for both midmarket and enterprise customers.
In order to provide premier solutions Centre employs quality tools including, but not limited to, Backup and Disaster Recovery, Proactive Vulnerability Scanning, and Email Services. Centre remains passionate about delivering an enterprise-grade experience with personalized service and a local touch to businesses across the SMB space in Texas and the surrounding areas.
For more information on Centre Technologies and its technology solutions and IT services, visit the website. The MSP 500 list is featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN and online.
About Centre Technologies
Centre Technologies unites Texas hospitality with award winning expertise to provide proven Managed, Cloud, and Cybersecurity Services. As a local IT services company, Centre is recognized for a commitment to customer satisfaction backed by enterprise experience and personalized service with a local touch. Businesses trust Centre to eliminate IT headaches by being a champion for their vision and goals while maintaining the integrity to do the little things right.
