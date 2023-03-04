Submit Release
News Search

There were 367 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,827 in the last 365 days.

Get Pampered in Luxury: Logunova Beauty Salon Grand Opening in the Heart of LA

Logo of the Logunova Beauty Salon

Interior design of the Logunova Beauty Salon

We have focused on quality. It is important for us that our clients feel the happiest after visiting our beauty salon.”
— Polina Logunova and George Rice
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The heart of downtown LA just got a new beat with the grand opening of Logunova Beauty Salon. A luxurious and high-end salon, Logunova promises to deliver top-notch beauty services to its clients. From hair, nails, skin, and body services to laser hair removal, ICOone shaping, and permanent makeup, Logunova does it all.

Logunova Beauty Salon is owned by an immigrant woman and veteran husband, who have handpicked a team of master nail techs, hair stylists, and celebrity makeup artists to provide quality services to their clients. The salon boasts almost 4,000 sqft of beauty and luxury, spread over two stories of a beautifully designed building.

The owners of Logunova Beauty Salon are proud to announce that the salon is home to Ukraine's #1 hair stylist, who has been trained in the latest techniques to provide clients with unique, beautiful styles.

At Logunova Beauty Salon, clients can expect a luxury atmosphere with a touch of hospitality. The salon offers champagne, beer, wine, coffee, tea, and espresso at every check-in, ensuring that clients are well taken care of while they indulge in their services.

Logunova Beauty Salon is located at 607 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA 90014 and is open 7 days a week, from 8am-7pm. For more information or to make an appointment, call (213) 338-2332 or visit their website at http://www.logunova.com.

Media Contact:

Logunova Beauty Salon
(213) 338-2332
info@logunova.com
http://www.logunova.com

Polina Logunova and George Rice
Logunova Beauty Salon
+1 213-338-2332
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Other

You just read:

Get Pampered in Luxury: Logunova Beauty Salon Grand Opening in the Heart of LA

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more