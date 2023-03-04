Get Pampered in Luxury: Logunova Beauty Salon Grand Opening in the Heart of LA
We have focused on quality. It is important for us that our clients feel the happiest after visiting our beauty salon.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The heart of downtown LA just got a new beat with the grand opening of Logunova Beauty Salon. A luxurious and high-end salon, Logunova promises to deliver top-notch beauty services to its clients. From hair, nails, skin, and body services to laser hair removal, ICOone shaping, and permanent makeup, Logunova does it all.
— Polina Logunova and George Rice
Logunova Beauty Salon is owned by an immigrant woman and veteran husband, who have handpicked a team of master nail techs, hair stylists, and celebrity makeup artists to provide quality services to their clients. The salon boasts almost 4,000 sqft of beauty and luxury, spread over two stories of a beautifully designed building.
The owners of Logunova Beauty Salon are proud to announce that the salon is home to Ukraine's #1 hair stylist, who has been trained in the latest techniques to provide clients with unique, beautiful styles.
At Logunova Beauty Salon, clients can expect a luxury atmosphere with a touch of hospitality. The salon offers champagne, beer, wine, coffee, tea, and espresso at every check-in, ensuring that clients are well taken care of while they indulge in their services.
Logunova Beauty Salon is located at 607 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA 90014 and is open 7 days a week, from 8am-7pm. For more information or to make an appointment, call (213) 338-2332 or visit their website at http://www.logunova.com.
