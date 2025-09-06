Skate Tour 2025 Wraps Up in Moscow: Russian and French Athletes Claim Top Honors

Skate Tour 2025 Skate Tour 2025 Winners

Athletes from 64 countries came to take part, including Europeans and Americans. All of them understand the core principle expressed by skateboarding legend, Danny Way: ‘Skate don’t hate.”” — Ilya Vdovin, President of the Russian Skateboarding Federation

MOSCOW, RUSSIA, September 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Grand Skate Tour 2025, a major international festival celebrating street culture and skateboarding, concluded in the Russian capital with record-breaking participation and an atmosphere of unity, creativity, and high-level competition. This year, the festival brought together more than 250 athletes from 64 countries, making it one of the largest skateboarding events in the world.The grand finale took place on August 24 at Khodynskoye Pole in Moscow, attracting over 5,000 spectators who witnessed thrilling performances from the world’s top skateboarders. The highlight of the festival was the contest finals in both the men’s and women’s divisions, where new champions were crowned after days of intense competition.Women’s Division: Russia Dominates the PodiumThe women’s final showcased an exceptionally close battle. Russian skater Tatyana Styrova captured victory by the narrowest of margins, scoring 65.20 points. Her compatriot Maria Ozhigova was just behind with 64.93 points, while Jazmin Alvarez of Colombia secured the bronze medal with 63.50 points.Men’s Division: Agliardi, Caro and Dell OlioThe men’s final was marked by a standout performance from Franco-American skateboarder Julien Agliardi, who earned 181.00 points and dominated the field. He was followed by Angelo Caro of Peru, who delivered an impressive run to take second place with 171.67 points. The bronze medal went to Matias Dell Olio of Argentina, a finalist at the Paris 2024 Olympics, who scored 157.33 points.Russian athletes also made strong showings: Grigory Chepelev secured a 5th-place finish with 149.84 points, while Savva Vostokov placed 7th with 105.77 points.Athletes Speak OutAngelo Caro (Peru), silver medalist, praised both the competition and the hospitality:“I’m happy to have gotten second place and to have skated with my friends. It’s a very well-organized event, and ever since I arrived from my country up until now, they’ve treated us very well: with the flight, tickets, food, attention. I was feeling very comfortable and happy to want to come back here. Moscow is a very beautiful city. Honestly, I think it exceeded my expectations. The people also have very good vibes, and that has motivated us to be able to skate well and do the tricks that you are going to be able to see. And without a doubt, I would come back, you know? I’m already waiting anxiously for the next Grand Skate Tour. I hope it happens much more often, and if it’s possible, like they said today, for it to be twice a year.”Matias Dell Olio (Argentina), bronze medalist, highlighted the festival’s unique community spirit:“Um, third place at GST 2025. Ah, man. I’ve been coming here since the first one. I’m really happy to be a part of the GST family because I’ve been skating around the world for the last 10, 15 years, and I can say that GST is more than a skateboarding contest. It’s a big family that’s united together, here in Moscow this time.The values and, you know, the perspective they bring to all the skaters, taking care of the skaters, and teaching them things, teaching them how to do stuff… All the programs that we have and in simple words, it’s the best event in the world, hands down. I’ve been to Street League, I’ve been to X Games, I’ve been to World Skate events. This is totally different. This is for the people. This is by skaters, for skaters. So I think that’s the most important part of, you know, GST: that we are a big family. Everyone enjoys it, and if you’ve never come, please do come in 2026.”About Grand Skate TourGrand Skate Tour is a global series of skateboarding events designed to unite professional athletes, rising stars, and fans of street culture. With stops around the world, GST is more than a contest — it is a movement that fosters creativity, community, and the authentic spirit of skateboarding.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.