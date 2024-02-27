Dynamic Duo of Entertainment: Ruben Mkhitarian and Ruben Sarukhanian Form a Formidable Partnership
We just love to entertain and are obsessed with making people happy, which is why we are one of the best in the industry because for us it's not a job, it's our life's mission!”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant development for the entertainment industry, Ruben Mkhitarian and Ruben Sarukhanian, two of the most charismatic and talented TV hosts and radio presenters, have announced their collaboration. Known for their captivating presence and creative prowess, they are set to bring a fresh wave of entertainment to audiences around the globe.
Ruben Mkhitarian, affectionately known as the "Ruben Showman," is a celebrated figure in entertainment, with a rich portfolio that spans various countries and languages, including English, Russian, and Armenian. His journey across the United States, covering over 6500 miles, has not only showcased his adventurous spirit but also enhanced his ability to connect with diverse audiences through compelling storytelling. As a sought-after public speaking coach, Ruben Mkhitarian empowers individuals to communicate with confidence and authenticity, offering his expertise through his website at ruben-slovo.ru.
Ruben Sarukhanian, on the other hand, has made his mark with his exceptional skills as a host, screenwriter, and creative producer. His commentary during the FIFA World Cup 2022 final brought him nationwide acclaim in Armenia. Beyond sports, Ruben Sarukhanian's versatility shines through in his work on TV shows and series, including the humorous drama "Star Court" and the popular science show "Crazy Inventions." His passion for gastronomy is evident in his role as the author of the culinary show "Battle of the Chefs" on the TV channel "Friday."
Together, Ruben Mkhitarian and Ruben Sarukhanian are a powerhouse of creativity and entertainment. Their partnership promises to deliver unparalleled entertainment experiences, blending their unique talents, passion, and dedication to captivate and inspire audiences worldwide.
"We are thrilled to embark on this journey together, combining our strengths to create unforgettable moments and experiences for our audiences," said Ruben Mkhitarian and Ruben Sarukhanian. "Our collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of pushing the boundaries of entertainment and making a lasting impact."
For more information about Ruben Mkhitarian and Ruben Sarukhanian, or to follow their exciting journey in the entertainment industry, please visit their Instagram profiles at https://www.instagram.com/ruben_showman and https://www.instagram.com/rubiks.ru.
