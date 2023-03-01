Submit Release
Game and Fish to host public meetings

Green River - GREEN RIVER—Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Green River Region will hold a series of public open houses and a final public meeting to present and discuss proposed 2023 hunting seasons. Attending a public meeting provides an opportunity to visit with local Game Wardens and Biologists and to provide feedback about hunting season proposals.
 
You are invited to participate in any of the following meetings. Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. March 29 online, at public meetings or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.
 
Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records. Written comments will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to their April, 2023 meeting in Casper. 

DATE TIME CITY LOCATION
March 16, 2023 6:30 PM Baggs Carbon County Higher Ed Center
March 20, 2023 6:00 PM Mountain View Mountain View School Administration Building
March 21, 2023 4:00 PM Cokeville Cokeville Town Hall
March 21, 2023 7:00 PM  Kemmerer Best Western Conference Room
March 22, 2023 6:00 PM  Evanston The Depot
March 23, 2023 6:00 PM  Green River Green River Game and Fish Regional Office
 
The Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.
 
 

- WGFD -


 

