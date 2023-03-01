Submit Release
Blue Collar Records Artist Deige Announces Premiere Date of Music Video for “Murder She Wrote" 

Blue Collar Records artist Deige

LUMBERTON, NJ, USA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising hip-hop artist and New Jersey native Deige has announced the release date of his music video for his latest single “Murder She Wrote”, scheduled to premiere March 10, 2023 via Blue Collar Records.

The video drop is in support of the single, which was released at the end of February and has built expectations for his forthcoming EP release entitled "Letter To My Past".

Deige has worked tirelessly to carve out his place in the mainstream rap scene. His early interest in poetry and propensity for self-reflection fueled the Lumberton, New Jersey native’s love of music. Taking inspiration from artists like Pharrell Williams and Pi’erre Bourne, Deige has created his own unique hybrid of hip-hop and R&B.

After years of honing his skills and developing connections in the Philadelphia metropolitan/Tri-State area, Deige was signed to boutique label Blue Collar Records. While recording his new material for the label, he would also go on to found the collective Everything Neon, with the goal of establishing a common thread between himself and his contemporaries.

As he continues to work and live through music, he positively lives the mantra that has birthed the namesake of his collective: Never Echo Other’s Negativity.

You can stream “Murder She Wrote” here, as well as on every digital music provider.

Gary Bernard
Blue Collar Records, LLC
